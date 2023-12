FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Before running out the door for last-minute gifts or ingredients for your holiday dinner, you might want to double-check the hours of the stores you’re planning to head to.

Here’s a rundown of the Holiday hours for major stores.

Target: Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve; Closed on Christmas Day. Hours vary from store, more here.

Walmart: Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve; Closed on Christmas Day. Hours vary from store, more here.

Fashion Fair Mall: Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve; Closed on Christmas Day. More here.

Costco: Open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve; Closed on Christmas Day. Hours vary from store, more here.

Grocery Outlet: Closed on Christmas Day. Hours vary from store, more here.

Vons: Open 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Day. Hours vary from store, more here.

Winco Foods: Open 12 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve; Closed on Christmas Day. Hours vary from store, more here.

Trader Joe’s: Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve; Closed on Christmas Day. Hours vary from store, more here.

FoodMaxx: Closes 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Walgreens: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Day. Hours vary from store, more here.

CVS: Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Day. Hours vary from store, more here.

Rite Aid: Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve; Closed on Christmas Day. Hours vary from store, more here.

Starbucks: Open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve; 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Christmas Day. Hours vary from store, more here.

Dutch Bros: Open 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve; Closed on Christmas Day. Hours vary from store, more here.