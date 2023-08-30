FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – If you’re meeting someone online to exchange goods and want an extra line of security, Fresno and Clovis offer safe places to make those transactions.

The Fresno Policing District stations have four “Safe Exchange Zones.”

Officers say these designated parking spots are directly in front of the stations with video surveillance to offer residents comfort when meeting someone online to exchange purchases.

These areas in Fresno are located in the following locations:

Southeast – 224 South Argyle Street

Southwest – 1211 Fresno Street

Northwest – 3080 West Shaw Avenue

Northeast – 1450 East Teague Avenue

Officers are encouraging the public to use these zones for child custody exchanges and safe meetings to purchase items from social media sites.

Clovis Police also offers safe exchange zones. The Clovis Police Department was among the first law enforcement agencies in the Central Valley to offer a program like this beginning back in 2015.

The Clovis “safe exchange zone” is located in front of Clovis Police Headquarters at 1233 5th Street.

Officers say it is a marked parking area that is well-lighted and under video surveillance.