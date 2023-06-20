FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two shows were announced by the Big Fresno Fair to be part of the Table Mountain Concert Series in the Paul Paul Theater, adding Carlos Mencia and The Offspring as new performances.

The shows join a line-up that already consists of:

Midland

En Vogue with special guest Exposé

Elle King

Hairball

Danny Gokey and Ryan Stevenson

The Beach Boys

According to the Big Fresno Fair officials, the concerts will go on sale first to the Big Fair Fan (BFF) Club members, which is the Fair’s free email newsletter, on June 27 at 10:00 a.m. until July 9 at 11:59 p.m., and they would also receive 50% off Fair admission ticket.

For the general public, tickets will be on sale online only on July 10 at 10:00 a.m.

The Big Fresno Fair officials say BFF Club Members will receive a special password via email the day before the pre-sale, and if someone wants to become part of the club to purchase concert tickets and get 50% off Fair admission they can sign up for free at the Fresno Fair website.