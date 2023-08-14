These are the new restaurants coming to the Fresno Yosemite International Airport

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – New restaurants are coming to the Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT), including Peet’s Coffe, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, and Mad Duck Craft Brewing Co., thanks to a contract awarded to Select Service Partners (SSP) America, officials announced Monday.

FAT officials say SSP America will operate two units in an interim capacity while the three units are moving through a permanent development process. The airport is focused on providing temporary brands offering quality products to reduce the impact during the construction phase of these permanent concepts.

Peet’s Coffe will begin operating a limited menu of coffee, expressos, teas, bakery, and breakfast items in the former Starbucks location as construction takes place on transforming the space into Peet’s Coffee.

Photo Courtesy: The Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

The second-floor restaurant space will transition to an interim concept called Tap & Pour. Airport officials say the temporary restaurant is necessary to continue food and beverage offerings during the new design and buildout of Mad Duck Craft Brewing Co.

Tap & Pour’s exclusive menu to FAT offers items that pay homage to the region including a Yosemite Breakfast Plate and Fresno Burger. An expanded seating area at the interim Tap & Pour will provide more capacity for travelers to enjoy a preview of Mad Duck’s signature craft beers on draft. Upon completion of the buildout, Tap & Pour will transition to Mad Duck with an area dedicated to fresh food and beverage options.

Partnering with SSP America on the Airport’s new concession program to host a variety of preferred food and beverage offerings is a significant step to meeting passenger needs as the Airport grows into its future concourse addition. These concession concepts are envisioned to inspire a fun and lively atmosphere for a unique airport dining experience, and we are excited to introduce a new, locally inspired, concessions program in the existing terminal and new concourse. Director of Aviation Henry Thompson.

The Central San Joaquin Valley is home to some of the most beautiful landscapes in North America, and FAT is a gateway to the natural beauty that many travelers want to experience. Our SSP America team is going to bring cool, authentic restaurants to FAT that reflect the culinary landscape. We’re looking forward to developing the portfolio at Fresno and being enthusiastic members of the FAT community. Paul Loupakos, Senior Vice President of Development and Airport Retention.

Airport officials say Peet’s Coffee and Ike’s Love & Sandwiches are expected to operate in their newly constructed, transformed locations in the summer of 2024. Mad Duck is expected to operate in their remodeled location in the fall of 2025.