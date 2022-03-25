Stacker collected information on the lowest-paying jobs in Fresno, CA, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2020. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

In Fresno, the annual mean wage is $52,160 or 7.4% lower than national mean of $56,310, while the lowest-paying occupation makes $28,240. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. Weighers, measurers, checkers, and samplers, recordkeeping

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $33,290

– #28 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $38,080

– Employment: 57,960

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Warner Robins, GA ($24,010)

— Gainesville, GA ($24,680)

— El Paso, TX ($26,200)

– Job description: Weigh, measure, and check materials, supplies, and equipment for the purpose of keeping relevant records. Duties are primarily clerical by nature. Includes workers who collect and keep record of samples of products or materials.

#49. Agricultural equipment operators

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $33,190

– #26 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,070

– Employment: 29,220

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Las Cruces, NM ($22,520)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($22,780)

— Jackson, MS ($23,540)

– Job description: Drive and control equipment to support agricultural activities such as tilling soil; planting, cultivating, and harvesting crops; feeding and herding livestock; or removing animal waste. May perform tasks such as crop baling or hay bucking. May operate stationary equipment to perform post-harvest tasks such as husking, shelling, threshing, and ginning.

#48. Cooks, institution and cafeteria

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $33,130

– #286 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 640

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,940

– Employment: 387,300

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($19,990)

— Dothan, AL ($20,340)

— Decatur, AL ($20,520)

– Job description: Prepare and cook large quantities of food for institutions, such as schools, hospitals, or cafeterias.

#47. Stockers and order fillers

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $33,060

– #320 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,990

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,010

– Employment: 2,210,960

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Fond du Lac, WI ($23,990)

— Monroe, LA ($24,240)

— Florence, SC ($24,420)

– Job description: Receive, store, and issue merchandise, materials, equipment, and other items from stockroom, warehouse, or storage yard to fill shelves, racks, tables, or customers’ orders. May operate power equipment to fill orders. May mark prices on merchandise and set up sales displays.

#46. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,980

– #352 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,060

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,400

– Employment: 341,660

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($20,280)

— Albany, GA ($20,850)

— Dalton, GA ($20,890)

– Job description: Wash or otherwise clean vehicles, machinery, and other equipment. Use such materials as water, cleaning agents, brushes, cloths, and hoses.

#45. Sewing machine operators

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,910

– #179 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,420

– Employment: 116,520

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— El Paso, TX ($18,940)

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($21,950)

— Wichita Falls, TX ($22,070)

– Job description: Operate or tend sewing machines to join, reinforce, decorate, or perform related sewing operations in the manufacture of garment or nongarment products.

#44. Security guards

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,820

– #191 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,580

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,360

– Employment: 1,054,400

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Columbus, IN ($22,600)

— Hammond, LA ($22,690)

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($22,760)

– Job description: Guard, patrol, or monitor premises to prevent theft, violence, or infractions of rules. May operate x-ray and metal detector equipment.

#43. Tellers

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,790

– #216 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 810

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,960

– Employment: 423,570

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Lawton, OK ($25,350)

— Abilene, TX ($25,860)

— Las Cruces, NM ($25,970)

– Job description: Receive and pay out money. Keep records of money and negotiable instruments involved in a financial institution’s various transactions.

#42. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,610

– #274 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,150

– Employment: 112,750

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Valdosta, GA ($21,570)

— Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA ($21,740)

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($21,950)

– Job description: Service automobiles, buses, trucks, boats, and other automotive or marine vehicles with fuel, lubricants, and accessories. Collect payment for services and supplies. May lubricate vehicle, change motor oil, refill antifreeze, or replace lights or other accessories, such as windshield wiper blades or fan belts. May repair or replace tires.

#41. Cooks, restaurant

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,470

– #331 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,060

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,530

– Employment: 1,109,650

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($20,590)

— Laredo, TX ($21,000)

— Gadsden, AL ($21,540)

– Job description: Prepare, season, and cook dishes such as soups, meats, vegetables, or desserts in restaurants. May order supplies, keep records and accounts, price items on menu, or plan menu.

#40. Food batchmakers

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,380

– #90 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 540

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,970

– Employment: 153,270

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— San Angelo, TX ($18,770)

— Hammond, LA ($20,450)

— Tyler, TX ($21,070)

– Job description: Set up and operate equipment that mixes or blends ingredients used in the manufacturing of food products. Includes candy makers and cheese makers.

#39. Sawing machine setters, operators, and tenders, wood

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,320

– #56 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $33,290

– Employment: 48,400

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— El Paso, TX ($17,700)

— Dothan, AL ($22,000)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($22,360)

– Job description: Set up, operate, or tend wood sawing machines. May operate computer numerically controlled (CNC) equipment. Includes lead sawyers.

#38. Floral designers

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,290

– #132 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,670

– Employment: 36,810

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Oshkosh-Neenah, WI ($19,290)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($21,560)

— Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA ($22,530)

– Job description: Design, cut, and arrange live, dried, or artificial flowers and foliage.

#37. Food servers, nonrestaurant

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,280

– #308 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 650

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,460

– Employment: 254,650

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($18,460)

— Enid, OK ($18,780)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($18,960)

– Job description: Serve food to individuals outside of a restaurant environment, such as in hotel rooms, hospital rooms, residential care facilities, or cars.

#36. Nursing assistants

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,270

– #255 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,490

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,050

– Employment: 1,371,050

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($21,840)

— Brunswick, GA ($22,370)

— Columbus, GA-AL ($22,540)

– Job description: Provide or assist with basic care or support under the direction of onsite licensed nursing staff. Perform duties such as monitoring of health status, feeding, bathing, dressing, grooming, toileting, or ambulation of patients in a health or nursing facility. May include medication administration and other health-related tasks. Includes nursing care attendants, nursing aides, and nursing attendants.

#35. Retail salespersons

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,220

– #290 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,880

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,940

– Employment: 3,659,670

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Albany, GA ($22,740)

— Hinesville, GA ($23,640)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($23,660)

– Job description: Sell merchandise, such as furniture, motor vehicles, appliances, or apparel to consumers.

#34. Recreation workers

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,200

– #296 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,820

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,960

– Employment: 325,640

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($20,040)

— Lake Charles, LA ($20,300)

— Monroe, LA ($21,000)

– Job description: Conduct recreation activities with groups in public, private, or volunteer agencies or recreation facilities. Organize and promote activities, such as arts and crafts, sports, games, music, dramatics, social recreation, camping, and hobbies, taking into account the needs and interests of individual members.

#33. Physical therapist aides

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,070

– #133 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,110

– Employment: 45,790

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Fort Wayne, IN ($19,710)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($20,200)

— Montgomery, AL ($20,390)

– Job description: Under close supervision of a physical therapist or physical therapy assistant, perform only delegated, selected, or routine tasks in specific situations. These duties include preparing the patient and the treatment area.

#32. Amusement and recreation attendants

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,060

– #323 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 520

National

– Annual mean salary: $25,610

– Employment: 248,190

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,040)

— Lynchburg, VA ($18,600)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($18,650)

– Job description: Perform a variety of attending duties at amusement or recreation facility. May schedule use of recreation facilities, maintain and provide equipment to participants of sporting events or recreational pursuits, or operate amusement concessions and rides.

#31. Teaching assistants, postsecondary

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $31,970

– #31 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $39,460

– Employment: 138,740

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA ($20,090)

— Amarillo, TX ($20,400)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($21,760)

– Job description: Assist faculty or other instructional staff in postsecondary institutions by performing instructional support activities, such as developing teaching materials, leading discussion groups, preparing and giving examinations, and grading examinations or papers.

#30. Cleaning, washing, and metal pickling equipment operators and tenders

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $31,920

– #19 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,600

– Employment: 14,060

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Racine, WI ($24,890)

— Rockford, IL ($27,080)

— Oklahoma City, OK ($27,820)

– Job description: Operate or tend machines to wash or clean products, such as barrels or kegs, glass items, tin plate, food, pulp, coal, plastic, or rubber, to remove impurities.

#29. Occupational therapy aides

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $31,870

– #10 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,160

– Employment: 5,630

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($21,600)

— El Paso, TX ($23,810)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($25,920)

– Job description: Under close supervision of an occupational therapist or occupational therapy assistant, perform only delegated, selected, or routine tasks in specific situations. These duties include preparing patient and treatment room.

#28. Mail clerks and mail machine operators, except postal service

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $31,840

– #92 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 520

National

– Annual mean salary: $33,700

– Employment: 79,310

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Tallahassee, FL ($21,310)

— Abilene, TX ($21,420)

— Laredo, TX ($22,130)

– Job description: Prepare incoming and outgoing mail for distribution. Time-stamp, open, read, sort, and route incoming mail; and address, seal, stamp, fold, stuff, and affix postage to outgoing mail or packages. Duties may also include keeping necessary records and completed forms.

#27. File clerks

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $31,780

– #71 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,140

– Employment: 91,560

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($22,210)

— Jackson, MS ($24,610)

— Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA ($25,040)

– Job description: File correspondence, cards, invoices, receipts, and other records in alphabetical or numerical order or according to the filing system used. Locate and remove material from file when requested.

#26. Waiters and waitresses

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $31,520

– #312 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,490

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,470

– Employment: 1,944,240

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($17,980)

— Decatur, AL ($17,980)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($18,060)

– Job description: Take orders and serve food and beverages to patrons at tables in dining establishment.

#25. Farmworkers, farm, ranch, and aquacultural animals

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $31,380

– #64 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,060

– Employment: 36,820

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Goldsboro, NC ($20,690)

— Lynchburg, VA ($22,130)

— Tulsa, OK ($22,450)

– Job description: Attend to live farm, ranch, open range or aquacultural animals that may include cattle, sheep, swine, goats, horses and other equines, poultry, rabbits, finfish, shellfish, and bees. Attend to animals produced for animal products, such as meat, fur, skins, feathers, eggs, milk, and honey. Duties may include feeding, watering, herding, grazing, milking, castrating, branding, de-beaking, weighing, catching, and loading animals. May maintain records on animals; examine animals to detect diseases and injuries; assist in birth deliveries; and administer medications, vaccinations, or insecticides as appropriate. May clean and maintain animal housing areas. Includes workers who shear wool from sheep and collect eggs in hatcheries.

#24. Print binding and finishing workers

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $31,160

– #21 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,430

– Employment: 42,450

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($21,690)

— Wichita, KS ($24,570)

— Rockford, IL ($26,090)

– Job description: Bind books and other publications or finish printed products by hand or machine. May set up binding and finishing machines.

#23. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $30,760

– #324 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,600

– Employment: 179,890

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hattiesburg, MS ($18,060)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,580)

— Rome, GA ($19,050)

– Job description: Operate or tend washing or dry-cleaning machines to wash or dry-clean industrial or household articles, such as cloth garments, suede, leather, furs, blankets, draperies, linens, rugs, and carpets. Includes spotters and dyers of these articles.

#22. Pesticide handlers, sprayers, and applicators, vegetation

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $30,590

– #7 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $39,130

– Employment: 23,950

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Knoxville, TN ($22,500)

— Clarksville, TN-KY ($22,770)

— Lubbock, TX ($24,670)

– Job description: Mix or apply pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, or insecticides through sprays, dusts, vapors, soil incorporation, or chemical application on trees, shrubs, lawns, or crops. Usually requires specific training and state or federal certification.

#21. Bartenders

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $30,570

– #294 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 650

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,910

– Employment: 486,720

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Gadsden, AL ($17,930)

— Decatur, AL ($17,950)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,150)

– Job description: Mix and serve drinks to patrons, directly or through waitstaff.

#20. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $30,470

– #335 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,900

– Employment: 222,550

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($18,020)

— Dalton, GA ($18,450)

— Monroe, LA ($18,500)

– Job description: Accommodate hotel, motel, and resort patrons by registering and assigning rooms to guests, issuing room keys or cards, transmitting and receiving messages, keeping records of occupied rooms and guests’ accounts, making and confirming reservations, and presenting statements to and collecting payments from departing guests.

#19. Graders and sorters, agricultural products

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $30,340

– #33 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,620

– Employment: 28,640

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($20,420)

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($20,450)

— Las Cruces, NM ($23,940)

– Job description: Grade, sort, or classify unprocessed food and other agricultural products by size, weight, color, or condition.

#18. Cooks, short order

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $30,320

– #192 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,030

– Employment: 123,350

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Laredo, TX ($18,660)

— Gainesville, GA ($18,740)

— Mobile, AL ($18,820)

– Job description: Prepare and cook to order a variety of foods that require only a short preparation time. May take orders from customers and serve patrons at counters or tables.

#17. Childcare workers

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $30,060

– #328 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,060

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,790

– Employment: 494,360

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rome, GA ($17,330)

— Dothan, AL ($18,370)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,440)

– Job description: Attend to children at schools, businesses, private households, and childcare institutions. Perform a variety of tasks, such as dressing, feeding, bathing, and overseeing play.

#16. Helpers–production workers

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $30,030

– #95 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 610

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,000

– Employment: 239,340

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($21,100)

— Topeka, KS ($21,280)

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($21,360)

– Job description: Help production workers by performing duties requiring less skill. Duties include supplying or holding materials or tools, and cleaning work area and equipment.

#15. Animal caretakers

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $30,010

– #286 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,380

– Employment: 193,660

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Morristown, TN ($18,810)

— Greenville, NC ($20,320)

— Twin Falls, ID ($20,580)

– Job description: Feed, water, groom, bathe, exercise, or otherwise provide care to promote and maintain the well-being of pets and other animals that are not raised for consumption, such as dogs, cats, race horses, ornamental fish or birds, zoo animals, and mice. Work in settings such as kennels, animal shelters, zoos, circuses, and aquariums. May keep records of feedings, treatments, and animals received or discharged. May clean, disinfect, and repair cages, pens, or fish tanks.

#14. Packers and packagers, hand

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $29,800

– #254 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,740

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,270

– Employment: 599,270

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Wichita Falls, TX ($18,740)

— Casper, WY ($19,850)

— Johnstown, PA ($19,920)

– Job description: Pack or package by hand a wide variety of products and materials.

#13. Woodworking machine setters, operators, and tenders, except sawing

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $29,740

– #42 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $33,540

– Employment: 75,160

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Tuscaloosa, AL ($23,690)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($24,070)

— Morristown, TN ($24,940)

– Job description: Set up, operate, or tend woodworking machines, such as drill presses, lathes, shapers, routers, sanders, planers, and wood nailing machines. May operate computer numerically controlled (CNC) equipment.

#12. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $29,550

– #318 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 880

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,300

– Employment: 374,940

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($18,090)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,100)

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($18,240)

– Job description: Facilitate food service. Clean tables; remove dirty dishes; replace soiled table linens; set tables; replenish supply of clean linens, silverware, glassware, and dishes; supply service bar with food; and serve items such as water, condiments, and coffee to patrons.

#11. Food preparation workers

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $29,520

– #315 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,430

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,820

– Employment: 793,590

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hammond, LA ($18,290)

— Morristown, TN ($18,550)

— Monroe, LA ($19,010)

– Job description: Perform a variety of food preparation duties other than cooking, such as preparing cold foods and shellfish, slicing meat, and brewing coffee or tea.

#10. Cashiers

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $29,430

– #341 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 10,500

National

– Annual mean salary: $25,710

– Employment: 3,333,100

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hattiesburg, MS ($19,530)

— Monroe, LA ($19,780)

— Albany, GA ($20,320)

– Job description: Receive and disburse money in establishments other than financial institutions. May use electronic scanners, cash registers, or related equipment. May process credit or debit card transactions and validate checks.

#9. Fast food and counter workers

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $29,250

– #350 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 11,540

National

– Annual mean salary: $24,540

– Employment: 3,450,120

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($18,690)

— Mobile, AL ($18,750)

— Montgomery, AL ($18,780)

– Job description: Perform duties such as taking orders and serving food and beverages. Serve customers at counter or from a steam table. May take payment. May prepare food and beverages.

#8. Dishwashers

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $29,140

– #345 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 870

National

– Annual mean salary: $25,600

– Employment: 395,660

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,490)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($18,400)

— Muncie, IN ($18,550)

– Job description: Clean dishes, kitchen, food preparation equipment, or utensils.

#7. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $29,050

– #93 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,050

– Employment: 31,980

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Raleigh, NC ($18,320)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($19,670)

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($19,930)

– Job description: Press or shape articles by hand or machine.

#6. Parking attendants

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $29,040

– #138 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,910

– Employment: 123,790

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Lake Charles, LA ($19,840)

— Huntsville, AL ($19,910)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($20,000)

– Job description: Park vehicles or issue tickets for customers in a parking lot or garage. May park or tend vehicles in environments such as a car dealership or rental car facility. May collect fee.

#5. Manicurists and pedicurists

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $28,940

– #72 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 400

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,010

– Employment: 73,010

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— York-Hanover, PA ($18,440)

— Fort Wayne, IN ($18,880)

— Akron, OH ($19,540)

– Job description: Clean and shape customers’ fingernails and toenails. May polish or decorate nails.

#4. Farmworkers and laborers, crop, nursery, and greenhouse

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $28,840

– #90 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 24,250

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,140

– Employment: 293,910

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($19,550)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($20,610)

— Las Cruces, NM ($21,540)

– Job description: Manually plant, cultivate, and harvest vegetables, fruits, nuts, horticultural specialties, and field crops. Use hand tools, such as shovels, trowels, hoes, tampers, pruning hooks, shears, and knives. Duties may include tilling soil and applying fertilizers; transplanting, weeding, thinning, or pruning crops; applying pesticides; or cleaning, grading, sorting, packing, and loading harvested products. May construct trellises, repair fences and farm buildings, or participate in irrigation activities.

#3. Cooks, fast food

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $28,610

– #268 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,890

National

– Annual mean salary: $24,300

– Employment: 544,420

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Altoona, PA ($17,660)

— Johnson City, TN ($17,700)

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,900)

– Job description: Prepare and cook food in a fast food restaurant with a limited menu. Duties of these cooks are limited to preparation of a few basic items and normally involve operating large-volume single-purpose cooking equipment.

#2. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $28,370

– #162 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,050

– Employment: 113,150

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($17,440)

— Athens-Clarke County, GA ($17,790)

— Sheboygan, WI ($17,940)

– Job description: Monitor recreational areas, such as pools, beaches, or ski slopes, to provide assistance and protection to participants.

#1. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $28,240

– #306 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 940

National

– Annual mean salary: $24,800

– Employment: 316,700

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($17,940)

— Gadsden, AL ($18,150)

— New Bern, NC ($18,190)

– Job description: Welcome patrons, seat them at tables or in lounge, and help ensure quality of facilities and service.