The U.S. may be one of the wealthiest countries in the world but there’s a growing trend of financial inequality, with middle-class households feeling the most impact. In fact, the number of adults who live in middle-class households dropped from 61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021, according to an April 2022 analysis from Pew Research Center. On the other hand, the upper-income level rose from 14% to 21%. The declining middle class in the U.S. can be attributed to various factors including a decrease in unions and manufacturing jobs and an increased need for college-educated, tech-savvy employees.

The COVID-19 pandemic also played a major role in exposing the harsh financial gap as those who fell under the middle- and upper-income brackets were able to keep their jobs and/or work remotely. At the start of the pandemic in the U.S., workers who fell under the lower-income tier found themselves unemployed or having to be out of work, even if temporarily, as their place of employment was closed.

Those who worked in the leisure and hospitality industries were hit the hardest financially. In December 2020, employment in the hospitality industry was down by 23% compared to pre-pandemic levels in February 2020, an unemployment rate that surpassed other industries. Service employees such as housekeepers, food preparation workers, kitchen cooks, automobile glass installers, and animal caretakers were some of the lowest-paying jobs in the nation.

Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-paying jobs in Fresno, CA, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

#49 (tie). Laborers and freight, stock, and material movers, hand

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $35,370

– #123 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,990

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,950

– Employment: 2,729,010

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,210)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,230)

— Fairbanks, AK ($42,590)

#49 (tie). Merchandise displayers and window trimmers

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $35,370

– #120 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 560

National

– Annual mean salary: $35,520

– Employment: 159,790

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($45,950)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($45,550)

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($44,840)

#48. Bartenders

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $35,350

– #60 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 680

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,340

– Employment: 485,330

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($50,180)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,820)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($47,440)

#47. Stockers and order fillers

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $35,120

– #52 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,450

National

– Annual mean salary: $33,020

– Employment: 2,451,430

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,960)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($40,620)

#46. Receptionists and information clerks

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $35,070

– #49 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,830

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,910

– Employment: 983,150

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,680)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($41,290)

#45. Floral designers

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $34,970

– #40 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,100

– Employment: 36,000

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($44,600)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($43,780)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,120)

#44. Cooks, restaurant

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $34,840

– #60 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,030

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,630

– Employment: 1,193,860

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($43,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,380)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($41,690)

#42 (tie). Packaging and filling machine operators and tenders

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $34,750

– #178 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,700

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,750

– Employment: 358,640

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Battle Creek, MI ($60,150)

— Albany, GA ($53,570)

— Fort Collins, CO ($50,590)

#42 (tie). Waiters and waitresses

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $34,750

– #66 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,110

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,010

– Employment: 1,804,030

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Glens Falls, NY ($47,570)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,080)

— Ithaca, NY ($44,970)

#41. Sawing machine setters, operators, and tenders, wood

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $34,730

– #82 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $35,280

– Employment: 45,350

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($48,810)

— Lewiston, ID-WA ($46,520)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($45,140)

#40. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $34,720

– #61 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,810

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,860

– Employment: 2,036,680

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,030)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($41,240)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($41,150)

#39. Security guards

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $34,590

– #149 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,430

National

– Annual mean salary: $35,830

– Employment: 1,057,100

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Idaho Falls, ID ($70,350)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($58,440)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($55,500)

#38. Bakers

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $34,360

– #64 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 420

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,300

– Employment: 181,800

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,850)

— Chattanooga, TN-GA ($41,660)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,160)

#37. Food servers, nonrestaurant

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $34,300

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 700

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,500

– Employment: 243,030

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($46,270)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,400)

#36. Agricultural equipment operators

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $34,180

– #49 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 440

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,280

– Employment: 26,180

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dubuque, IA ($45,450)

— Wichita, KS ($45,340)

— Kansas City, MO-KS ($45,240)

#35. Retail salespersons

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $34,090

– #58 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,860

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,920

– Employment: 3,693,490

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,150)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,150)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,790)

#34. Recreation workers

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $34,060

– #73 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 630

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,020

– Employment: 264,020

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($50,710)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,730)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,200)

#32 (tie). Telemarketers

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $33,830

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,670

– Employment: 115,130

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($63,030)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($49,120)

— New Haven, CT ($48,680)

#32 (tie). Childcare workers

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $33,830

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 730

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,680

– Employment: 438,520

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,390)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,120)

— Napa, CA ($36,850)

#31. Food batchmakers

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $33,790

– #149 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,190

– Employment: 155,240

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Battle Creek, MI ($65,310)

— Cedar Rapids, IA ($56,900)

— Binghamton, NY ($50,910)

#30. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $33,550

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,830

– Employment: 157,400

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,740)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,290)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($35,690)

#29. Food preparation workers

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $33,500

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,800

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,810

– Employment: 783,350

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,950)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,230)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,340)

#28. Helpers–production workers

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $33,470

– #151 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 490

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,910

– Employment: 202,860

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN ($48,190)

— Pittsfield, MA ($43,910)

— Reno, NV ($41,940)

#27. Mail clerks and mail machine operators, except postal service

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $33,370

– #95 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,390

– Employment: 69,400

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,730)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($43,210)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,390)

#26. Cleaning, washing, and metal pickling equipment operators and tenders

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $33,150

– #44 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $35,820

– Employment: 13,580

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Albany, OR ($50,430)

— Pittsburgh, PA ($49,010)

— Richmond, VA ($46,530)

#25. Sewing machine operators

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $33,090

– #61 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,880

– Employment: 116,220

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Appleton, WI ($43,060)

— Glens Falls, NY ($42,270)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($40,660)

#24. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $33,020

– #50 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,780

– Employment: 98,970

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ames, IA ($44,000)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,680)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,920)

#23. Shuttle drivers and chauffeurs

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,950

– #76 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 490

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,570

– Employment: 175,660

– Entry level education requirements: not available

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,740)

— Napa, CA ($42,730)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($42,000)

#21 (tie). Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,410

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,320

– Employment: 114,320

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($43,930)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($37,930)

#21 (tie). Packers and packagers, hand

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,410

– #79 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,120

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,950

– Employment: 585,270

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,960)

— Rome, GA ($38,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,460)

#20. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,190

– #63 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,960

– Employment: 111,480

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($50,340)

— Fairbanks, AK ($41,840)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,120)

#19. Physical therapist aides

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,010

– #50 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,370

– Employment: 42,390

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($45,060)

— Jackson, MS ($42,210)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($40,510)

#18. Cooks, short order

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,000

– #51 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,110

– Employment: 124,800

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,670)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,060)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,940)

#17. Animal caretakers

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $31,850

– #66 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,520

– Employment: 225,680

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($40,460)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,720)

— Salinas, CA ($37,420)

#16. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $31,810

– #87 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,850

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,550

– Employment: 351,960

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($40,840)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,980)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,780)

#15. Manicurists and pedicurists

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $31,360

– #58 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 550

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,480

– Employment: 120,540

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Provo-Orem, UT ($45,320)

— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($42,170)

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($40,030)

#14. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $31,250

– #54 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,040

– Employment: 220,380

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($52,150)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($48,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,910)

#13. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $31,020

– #62 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 910

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,690

– Employment: 336,970

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($38,490)

— Ithaca, NY ($38,170)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,910)

#12. Farmworkers and laborers, crop, nursery, and greenhouse

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $30,840

– #114 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 19,910

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,440

– Employment: 277,200

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,490)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($40,560)

— Ithaca, NY ($39,570)

#11. Slaughterers and meat packers

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $30,800

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,900

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,010

– Employment: 86,450

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($40,850)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($39,300)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($39,050)

#10. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $30,740

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,110

– Employment: 26,910

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,040)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($37,370)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($36,530)

#9. Cashiers

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $30,660

– #50 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 10,350

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,780

– Employment: 3,335,170

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,860)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,910)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,400)

#8. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $30,460

– #54 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 930

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,000

– Employment: 324,690

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,060)

— Madera, CA ($36,490)

#7. Fast food and counter workers

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $30,440

– #44 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,750

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,060

– Employment: 3,095,120

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,360)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($34,240)

#6. Dishwashers

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $30,260

– #50 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,010

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,350

– Employment: 377,040

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,200)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,440)

#5. Parking attendants

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $30,100

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,210

– Employment: 91,160

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,920)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,670)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,420)

#4. Cooks, fast food

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $29,970

– #58 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,550

National

– Annual mean salary: $25,490

– Employment: 768,130

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($36,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,640)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,040)

#3. Graders and sorters, agricultural products

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $29,910

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 970

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,400

– Employment: 25,560

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($39,950)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($39,780)

— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($38,850)

#2. Amusement and recreation attendants

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $29,900

– #52 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 430

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,110

– Employment: 262,170

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,800)

— Anchorage, AK ($36,020)

#1. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $29,610

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,390

– Employment: 54,970

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charlottesville, VA ($48,540)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($39,670)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($37,140)

