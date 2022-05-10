The U.S. may be one of the wealthiest countries in the world but there’s a growing trend of financial inequality, with middle-class households feeling the most impact. In fact, the number of adults who live in middle-class households dropped from 61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021, according to an April 2022 analysis from Pew Research Center. On the other hand, the upper-income level rose from 14% to 21%. The declining middle class in the U.S. can be attributed to various factors including a decrease in unions and manufacturing jobs and an increased need for college-educated, tech-savvy employees.
The COVID-19 pandemic also played a major role in exposing the harsh financial gap as those who fell under the middle- and upper-income brackets were able to keep their jobs and/or work remotely. At the start of the pandemic in the U.S., workers who fell under the lower-income tier found themselves unemployed or having to be out of work, even if temporarily, as their place of employment was closed.
Those who worked in the leisure and hospitality industries were hit the hardest financially. In December 2020, employment in the hospitality industry was down by 23% compared to pre-pandemic levels in February 2020, an unemployment rate that surpassed other industries. Service employees such as housekeepers, food preparation workers, kitchen cooks, automobile glass installers, and animal caretakers were some of the lowest-paying jobs in the nation.
Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-paying jobs in Fresno, CA, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.
You may also like: Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Fresno
#49 (tie). Laborers and freight, stock, and material movers, hand
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $35,370
– #123 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 7,990
National
– Annual mean salary: $34,950
– Employment: 2,729,010
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,210)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,230)
— Fairbanks, AK ($42,590)
#49 (tie). Merchandise displayers and window trimmers
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $35,370
– #120 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 560
National
– Annual mean salary: $35,520
– Employment: 159,790
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($45,950)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($45,550)
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($44,840)
#48. Bartenders
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $35,350
– #60 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 680
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,340
– Employment: 485,330
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($50,180)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,820)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($47,440)
#47. Stockers and order fillers
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $35,120
– #52 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 6,450
National
– Annual mean salary: $33,020
– Employment: 2,451,430
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,240)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,960)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($40,620)
#46. Receptionists and information clerks
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $35,070
– #49 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,830
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,910
– Employment: 983,150
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,680)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($41,290)
You may also like: Dogs available for adoption in Fresno
#45. Floral designers
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $34,970
– #40 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,100
– Employment: 36,000
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New Haven, CT ($44,600)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($43,780)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,120)
#44. Cooks, restaurant
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $34,840
– #60 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,030
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,630
– Employment: 1,193,860
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($43,900)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,380)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($41,690)
#42 (tie). Packaging and filling machine operators and tenders
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $34,750
– #178 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,700
National
– Annual mean salary: $36,750
– Employment: 358,640
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Battle Creek, MI ($60,150)
— Albany, GA ($53,570)
— Fort Collins, CO ($50,590)
#42 (tie). Waiters and waitresses
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $34,750
– #66 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,110
National
– Annual mean salary: $29,010
– Employment: 1,804,030
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Glens Falls, NY ($47,570)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,080)
— Ithaca, NY ($44,970)
#41. Sawing machine setters, operators, and tenders, wood
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $34,730
– #82 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $35,280
– Employment: 45,350
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($48,810)
— Lewiston, ID-WA ($46,520)
— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($45,140)
You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Fresno, according to Tripadvisor
#40. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $34,720
– #61 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,810
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,860
– Employment: 2,036,680
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,030)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($41,240)
— Barnstable Town, MA ($41,150)
#39. Security guards
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $34,590
– #149 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,430
National
– Annual mean salary: $35,830
– Employment: 1,057,100
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Idaho Falls, ID ($70,350)
— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($58,440)
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($55,500)
#38. Bakers
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $34,360
– #64 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 420
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,300
– Employment: 181,800
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,850)
— Chattanooga, TN-GA ($41,660)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,160)
#37. Food servers, nonrestaurant
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $34,300
– #22 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 700
National
– Annual mean salary: $29,500
– Employment: 243,030
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Napa, CA ($46,270)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,930)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,400)
#36. Agricultural equipment operators
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $34,180
– #49 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 440
National
– Annual mean salary: $36,280
– Employment: 26,180
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dubuque, IA ($45,450)
— Wichita, KS ($45,340)
— Kansas City, MO-KS ($45,240)
You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Fresno, according to Tripadvisor
#35. Retail salespersons
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $34,090
– #58 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 7,860
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,920
– Employment: 3,693,490
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,150)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,150)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,790)
#34. Recreation workers
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $34,060
– #73 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 630
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,020
– Employment: 264,020
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($50,710)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,730)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,200)
#32 (tie). Telemarketers
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $33,830
– #34 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,670
– Employment: 115,130
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($63,030)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($49,120)
— New Haven, CT ($48,680)
#32 (tie). Childcare workers
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $33,830
– #25 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 730
National
– Annual mean salary: $27,680
– Employment: 438,520
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,390)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,120)
— Napa, CA ($36,850)
#31. Food batchmakers
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $33,790
– #149 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 450
National
– Annual mean salary: $36,190
– Employment: 155,240
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Battle Creek, MI ($65,310)
— Cedar Rapids, IA ($56,900)
— Binghamton, NY ($50,910)
You may also like: How gas prices have changed in Fresno in the last week
#30. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $33,550
– #9 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 340
National
– Annual mean salary: $27,830
– Employment: 157,400
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,740)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,290)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($35,690)
#29. Food preparation workers
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $33,500
– #36 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,800
National
– Annual mean salary: $28,810
– Employment: 783,350
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,950)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,230)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,340)
#28. Helpers–production workers
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $33,470
– #151 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 490
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,910
– Employment: 202,860
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN ($48,190)
— Pittsfield, MA ($43,910)
— Reno, NV ($41,940)
#27. Mail clerks and mail machine operators, except postal service
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $33,370
– #95 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 370
National
– Annual mean salary: $34,390
– Employment: 69,400
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,730)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($43,210)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,390)
#26. Cleaning, washing, and metal pickling equipment operators and tenders
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $33,150
– #44 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $35,820
– Employment: 13,580
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Albany, OR ($50,430)
— Pittsburgh, PA ($49,010)
— Richmond, VA ($46,530)
You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Fresno metro area
#25. Sewing machine operators
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $33,090
– #61 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,880
– Employment: 116,220
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Appleton, WI ($43,060)
— Glens Falls, NY ($42,270)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($40,660)
#24. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $33,020
– #50 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,780
– Employment: 98,970
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Ames, IA ($44,000)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,680)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,920)
#23. Shuttle drivers and chauffeurs
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $32,950
– #76 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 490
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,570
– Employment: 175,660
– Entry level education requirements: not available
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,740)
— Napa, CA ($42,730)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($42,000)
#21 (tie). Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $32,410
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $27,320
– Employment: 114,320
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($43,930)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($37,930)
#21 (tie). Packers and packagers, hand
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $32,410
– #79 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,120
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,950
– Employment: 585,270
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,960)
— Rome, GA ($38,830)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,460)
You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Fresno metro area
#20. Automotive and watercraft service attendants
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $32,190
– #63 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 200
National
– Annual mean salary: $29,960
– Employment: 111,480
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($50,340)
— Fairbanks, AK ($41,840)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,120)
#19. Physical therapist aides
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $32,010
– #50 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,370
– Employment: 42,390
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Rosa, CA ($45,060)
— Jackson, MS ($42,210)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($40,510)
#18. Cooks, short order
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $32,000
– #51 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 320
National
– Annual mean salary: $28,110
– Employment: 124,800
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,670)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,060)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,940)
#17. Animal caretakers
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $31,850
– #66 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 390
National
– Annual mean salary: $29,520
– Employment: 225,680
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($40,460)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,720)
— Salinas, CA ($37,420)
#16. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $31,810
– #87 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,850
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,550
– Employment: 351,960
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($40,840)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,980)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,780)
You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Fresno metro area
#15. Manicurists and pedicurists
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $31,360
– #58 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 550
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,480
– Employment: 120,540
– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Provo-Orem, UT ($45,320)
— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($42,170)
— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($40,030)
#14. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $31,250
– #54 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 260
National
– Annual mean salary: $28,040
– Employment: 220,380
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($52,150)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($48,900)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,910)
#13. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $31,020
– #62 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 910
National
– Annual mean salary: $27,690
– Employment: 336,970
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($38,490)
— Ithaca, NY ($38,170)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,910)
#12. Farmworkers and laborers, crop, nursery, and greenhouse
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $30,840
– #114 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 19,910
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,440
– Employment: 277,200
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,490)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($40,560)
— Ithaca, NY ($39,570)
#11. Slaughterers and meat packers
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $30,800
– #36 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,900
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,010
– Employment: 86,450
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($40,850)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($39,300)
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($39,050)
You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Fresno, according to Tripadvisor
#10. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $30,740
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $28,110
– Employment: 26,910
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,040)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($37,370)
— Springfield, MA-CT ($36,530)
#9. Cashiers
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $30,660
– #50 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 10,350
National
– Annual mean salary: $26,780
– Employment: 3,335,170
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,860)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,910)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,400)
#8. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $30,460
– #54 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 930
National
– Annual mean salary: $26,000
– Employment: 324,690
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,060)
— Madera, CA ($36,490)
#7. Fast food and counter workers
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $30,440
– #44 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 8,750
National
– Annual mean salary: $26,060
– Employment: 3,095,120
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,090)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,360)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($34,240)
#6. Dishwashers
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $30,260
– #50 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,010
National
– Annual mean salary: $27,350
– Employment: 377,040
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,560)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,200)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,440)
You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Fresno metro area
#5. Parking attendants
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $30,100
– #46 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $29,210
– Employment: 91,160
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,920)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,670)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,420)
#4. Cooks, fast food
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $29,970
– #58 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,550
National
– Annual mean salary: $25,490
– Employment: 768,130
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($36,820)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,640)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,040)
#3. Graders and sorters, agricultural products
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $29,910
– #39 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 970
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,400
– Employment: 25,560
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($39,950)
— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($39,780)
— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($38,850)
#2. Amusement and recreation attendants
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $29,900
– #52 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 430
National
– Annual mean salary: $26,110
– Employment: 262,170
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,800)
— Anchorage, AK ($36,020)
#1. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $29,610
– #23 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $26,390
– Employment: 54,970
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Charlottesville, VA ($48,540)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($39,670)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($37,140)
You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Fresno