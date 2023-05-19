FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) is having a large expansion to improve the travel experience. It will include new features like added waiting areas and two additional aircraft parking spots, and it will contribute to the city’s economy to create new jobs.

Fresno Yosemite International Airport celebrated on Friday the largest development program in its history. The program would adapt to business and leisure travel growth and will include several features such as an expanded passenger screening checkpoint as well as a new concourse wing.

“Fresno Yosemite International Airport continues to perform as a viable global domestic and international transportation gateway and a resource for the growth of the region’s vibrant economy,” said Jerry Dyer, Mayor of the City of Fresno. “The Airport’s growth in 2022 was amongst the strongest in the United States and the 18th fastest growing airport amongst 78 other similar-sized hubs. It is important that investments continue in our airport to accommodate growth and air service development opportunities supported by a modern and efficient airport that reflects civic pride in our community.”

Some of the new expansions and features for the airport would also include a new Federal Inspection Station for international arrivals and it will add a new waiting area.

“This terminal expansion will infuse our local economy with millions of dollars and create hundreds of good-paying jobs for our Fresno families. This expansion will further establish us as a premier destination city and attract people from across the country to visit Fresno and explore everything we have to offer as California’s 5th largest city and the breadbasket of the nation,” said Tyler Maxwell, Fresno City Council President.

The terminal expansion is expected to cost an estimated $147 million, but is also expected to create 400 jobs related to the project and will employ a local labor workforce.