MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three park improvement projects that would enhance and replace playground equipment to create more enjoyable and safe play spaces for families have been announced at three mini-parks in Merced on Friday, officials say.

The City of Merced officials say over the next few months, enhancements and playground equipment replacements will be made at Dennis Chavez, Diego Rivera, and Richard Drew mini parks in South Merced.

Officials say the upgrades will include the replacement of aging playground equipment and the installation of modern and innovative play structures.

“These enhancements will have a positive impact on our South Merced community,” said District Two City Council Member Ronnie DeAnda. “We look forward to celebrating the completion of each playground project. We will keep residents informed through our social media channels.”

Key features of these improvement projects include:

New Play Structures: The outdated play equipment will be replaced with new and updated play structures designed for safety and fun. These structures will cater to a variety of age groups and abilities, ensuring that all children can play and explore to their heart’s content.

Enhanced Safety Measures: The new playgrounds will be equipped with the latest safety features, including soft surfacing and updated signage for an enjoyable environment for our young residents.

“We understand that these mini parks are not only spaces for recreation but also places for building community connections,” said City Manager Stephanie Dietz. “These enhancements align with our vision of fostering a strong and vibrant community where families can come together to play, socialize, and create lasting memories.”

Officials say the City will be working to ensure the upgrade process is seamless and completed with minimal disruption to residents. They aim to complete these projects by the end of 2023.