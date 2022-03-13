FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – More than 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine so far because of the Russian invasion. Earlier this month, the City of Fresno said it would welcome refugees escaping the violence. The Biden administration has not announced special benefits for Ukrainian asylum seekers, but it is offering Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for those already in the U.S.

“They had to have been physically present in the U.S since March 1st,” said Fresno-based immigration attorney Jeremy Clason. “They have to prove that they haven’t –at least in the United States– been convicted of any felonies, or not more than two misdemeanors.”

Clason said the application process can take six to nine months. TPS is a benefit already in place for certain countries like El Salvador.

“You can get a work permit, a social security card, a driver’s license. You are free to travel in the United States freely,” said Clason.

TPS for Ukrainians is in place for a year and a half, though experts anticipate it’ll likely continue to get extended in 18-month periods. The program itself doesn’t provide a pathway to citizenship, but Ukrainian immigrants would be able to apply for a green card if a U.S Citizen or Permanent Resident immediate family member petitions them.

However, that process can take anywhere from two to 15 years. It’s the same process for Ukrainian-Americans also looking to petition a family member back home.

“Right now there is no special line for people from Ukraine,” said Clason.

TPS doesn’t help people currently in Ukraine either. They would have to request asylum at the border, but Clason said it’s a difficult process.

“You have to prove that you have either suffered past persecution to yourself. Not to your community at large, not to your city, not to your entire country, but you personally. Or you have to show well founded fear of future persecution.”

Persecution refers to physical violence or multiple threats.

Ukrainian refugees would also need to prove they’re unsafe in other countries offering asylum like neighboring Poland.

“It’ll be difficult to prove that they are not safe in Poland, or any other European country that’s accepting them.”

Clason said the Biden administration could offer a parole program as it did for Afghan refugees last year. Under this option, U.S Citizens or Permanent Residents can petition a family member abroad, and the immigrant can enter the country while their application is still pending. The process would still take two to 15 years and the applicant is not guaranteed a work permit while the case is pending, but they would be able to wait in the United States.