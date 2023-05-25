FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – While rivers and waterways are closed to the public, Fresno will have two other water alternatives open to enjoy the Memorial Day weekend.

Wild Water Adventure Park and Island Waterpark are open for business beginning Saturday, May 27. Both parks will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. all weekend.

Wild Water Adventure Park season passes are $109.99 and daily admission passes are $37.99.

Island Waterpark season passes are $89.99, which includes unlimited visits all summer long. General admission day tickets are $39.99 and $34.99 for a junior day pass for kids under 48 inches tall. Kids two and under a free.

Island Waterpark officials say the park has added two new cabana areas for the season. Waimea Falls has 13 new cabanas next to the lazy river where a waterfall has been installed. Five large beach villas and bungalows have been added to the wave pool deck, where you can walk out of your cabana and into the wave pool.

