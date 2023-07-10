VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Delta Mosquito and Vector Control District reported a St. Louis Encephalitis virus-positive mosquito sample in Visalia on Monday.

Following the detection of 11 mosquito samples with West Nile Virus in Visalia, the Delta Mosquito and Vector Control District reported its first positive sample with St. Louis Encephalitis virus as well as eight more positive mosquito samples for West Nile Virus.

The St. Louis Encephalitis virus-positive mosquito sample was collected from Visalia near Tulare and McAuliff Streets.

For the West Nile Virus, officials with the Delta Mosquito and Vector Control District found positive samples in these eight locations in Visalia, Dibuba, and Farmersville:

Sample 1: Visalia. Near Highway 198 and North Shirk Street.

Sample 2: Visalia. Near West Ferguson Ave and North County Center.

Sample 3: Visalia. Near West Prospect Ave. and North Giddings Street.

Sample 4: Visalia. Near East Ferguson Ave. and North Bridge Street.

Sample 5: Visalia. Near Highway 198 and North Lovers Lane.

Sample 6: Visalia. East Tulare Ave and South McAuliff Street.

Sample 7: Visalia. South of Caldwell Ave. and East of Rd 148

Sample 8: Dinuba. East North Way and Eaton Ave.

The St. Louis Encephalitis virus, as well as the West Nile virus, are transmitted to people and animals through the bite of an infected female mosquito.

The Delta Mosquito and Vector Control District encourages anyone who develops any symptoms such as fever, headache, and body aches, to immediately contact their healthcare provider since the virus could lead to hospitalization in some cases and death in rare cases.