TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer and Pumpkin Spice Super Premium Ice Cream from Tulare-based Rosa Brothers Milk Company are now available, the company announced Friday.

The company’s Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer is made from farm-fresh milk and cream from the Rosa Brother’s dairy and is blended with sweet pumpkin and robust spices.

Rosa Brothers also reintroduced its seasonal Super Premium Pumpkin Spice Ice Cream. The fall-themed ice cream also starts with fresh cream from the Rosa Brothers herd. Pumpkins and spices are folded into it.

Photo Courtesy: Rosa Brothers Milk Company.

“We are thrilled to bring back our seasonal products in anticipation of the fall season. Our all-natural, farm-fresh, glass-bottled Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer and Pumpkin Spice Super Premium Ice Cream are the perfect way to enjoy fall,” said Noel Rosa, President of Rosa Brothers Milk Company.

Both products are available at participating stores now through November.