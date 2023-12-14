PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – There’s still time to enter the Porterville Christmas Home Decorating Contest presented by BRE Electric Inc.

This is the fourth annual Christmas Home Decorating Contest and organizers are inviting community members to deck out their houses with their brightest lights and most festive decor!

The contest started on Dec. 1 and will go through Dec. 18.

All participants will receive a yard sign to identify their home for the contest.

Organizers say awards will be given out for multiple categories.

According to organizers, in-person judging will take place the week of December 18. Participants do not need to be present or available during judging. Only homes in the City of Porterville are eligible for the Judges’ Choice category.

Winners will be announced by Dec. 24 on the City of Porterville’s social media and website.

To register and for more information, click here.