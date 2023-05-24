CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A town hall meeting was held on Tuesday night regarding flooding concerns and possible evacuation plans for future incidents.

Officials say that the information covered in the meeting included flood insurance questions, snowmelt, and mosquito problems and that they wanted residents to get the right information about what is going to happen in the next few months.

“A more informed Corcoran is a more relaxed Corcoran,” said Richard Valle, Kings County District 2 Supervisor.

Officials stated that the Kings County Fire Department and the Kings County Sheriff’s Office were in the meeting, along with the Department of Water Resources.

“I believe we have a good solid panel who can answer those questions on the spot,” said Valle.

“I think I’ve been through four floods, and I think I worked in all of them,” said Frank Bonilla, a Corcoran resident for more than 70 years.

Bonilla was part of the about 100 community members at the meeting, who were glad to hear that the flooding waters might not reach the town, and evacuations are not likely.

I know that we’re not going to flood. If God wants us to flood, we’re going to flood. That’s the only way we’re going to flood. Frank Bonilla, Corcoran resident

According to The Kings County Sheriff’s Office, they have plenty of room to work with and evacuations are not likely. Deputies also assure residents that they are still preparing for the future and that everyone should be ready in case anything were to suddenly change.