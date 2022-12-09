FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County’s Department of Social Services (DSS) is warning everyone using EBT cards about a rise in skimming, or electronic theft, of their personal information and benefits.

Officials with the DSS say this is a statewide issue and is issuing a warning so that people can be aware and prevent themselves and others from being affected.

To help aid this issue, the DSS has provided a list of Dos and Don’ts to prevent cardholders from being affected

Do not:

  • Use EBT Card on a Point-of-Sale device or ATM that appears to be damaged, altered, or tampered with.
  • Give out your PIN or EBT card number to anyone.
  • Enter personal information into unsecured websites or applications.
  • Click on any links from random text messages that ask to enter EBT card information.
  • Allow anyone to take pictures of personal information.

Do:

  • Cover the keypad when you enter your PIN.
  • Monitor EBT account activity regularly.
  • Change PIN at the end of each month.
  • Consider having your cash benefits deposited via Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT).

If you or someone you know believe they have become a victim of electronic theft you are encouraged to file a report with your local police department and contact the Department of Social Services at 1-855-832-8082 for further assistance.

To help get the word out, the California Department of Social Services has released a video about EBT scams.