FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County’s Department of Social Services (DSS) is warning everyone using EBT cards about a rise in skimming, or electronic theft, of their personal information and benefits.
Officials with the DSS say this is a statewide issue and is issuing a warning so that people can be aware and prevent themselves and others from being affected.
To help aid this issue, the DSS has provided a list of Dos and Don’ts to prevent cardholders from being affected
Do not:
- Use EBT Card on a Point-of-Sale device or ATM that appears to be damaged, altered, or tampered with.
- Give out your PIN or EBT card number to anyone.
- Enter personal information into unsecured websites or applications.
- Click on any links from random text messages that ask to enter EBT card information.
- Allow anyone to take pictures of personal information.
Do:
- Cover the keypad when you enter your PIN.
- Monitor EBT account activity regularly.
- Change PIN at the end of each month.
- Consider having your cash benefits deposited via Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT).
If you or someone you know believe they have become a victim of electronic theft you are encouraged to file a report with your local police department and contact the Department of Social Services at 1-855-832-8082 for further assistance.
To help get the word out, the California Department of Social Services has released a video about EBT scams.