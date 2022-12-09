FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County’s Department of Social Services (DSS) is warning everyone using EBT cards about a rise in skimming, or electronic theft, of their personal information and benefits.

Officials with the DSS say this is a statewide issue and is issuing a warning so that people can be aware and prevent themselves and others from being affected.

To help aid this issue, the DSS has provided a list of Dos and Don’ts to prevent cardholders from being affected

Do not:

Use EBT Card on a Point-of-Sale device or ATM that appears to be damaged, altered, or tampered with.

Give out your PIN or EBT card number to anyone.

Enter personal information into unsecured websites or applications.

Click on any links from random text messages that ask to enter EBT card information.

Allow anyone to take pictures of personal information.

Do:

Cover the keypad when you enter your PIN.

Monitor EBT account activity regularly.

Change PIN at the end of each month.

Consider having your cash benefits deposited via Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT).

If you or someone you know believe they have become a victim of electronic theft you are encouraged to file a report with your local police department and contact the Department of Social Services at 1-855-832-8082 for further assistance.

To help get the word out, the California Department of Social Services has released a video about EBT scams.