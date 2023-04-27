FRESNO, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld, who represents District 6 in northeast Fresno, claims he was threatened following a press conference on Thursday morning.

During the Fresno City Council meeting later that day, Bredefeld says the incident occurred while he was at a press conference outside the Veterans Memorial in front of Fresno City Hall. Bredefeld said that someone approached him and said something to the effect of “there’s a bullet waiting for you.”

Bredefeld described the encounter during the Fresno City Council meeting on Thursday.

“And I said, What did you just say? And then she repeated it. And then she walked up to my staff person, Nicole, my chief of staff, and got in her face, and started cursing at her F-you, F-you, F-you. There are two bullets waiting for you.” recalled Bredefeld.

Bredefeld says he wants the public to know that this took place Thursday morning – and he is not going to tolerate it.

According to Bredefeld, he knows the person who made the threat. He added that the police are aware of it and he will file a police report.