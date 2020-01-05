‘There is a suspect posing as a member of the Kings County Sheriff’s Office,’ deputies say

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Over the past two days, there have been numerous calls for service regarding a phone scam involving the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, authorities say.

Authorities say there are suspects posing as members of the Kings County Sheriff’s Office and identified themselves as Sergeant Hutchings, Sergeant Bakker, and Lieutenant Whittmore.

The suspects advise potential victims they missed a jury summons from the Kings County Superior Court and are facing criminal action from the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the suspects are ghosting an actual phone number from Kings County which means the call shows it is coming from Kings County. The number used so far is 559-582-1431.

As the call continues, the suspect then tells the victim to call back immediately. They request the person call (559) 554-2431 or (559) 554-2314 in order to set up a payment arrangement.

There is one victim that was asked to pay about $500.00 in green dot prepaid cards. Sadly, the victim fell for the scam, authorities said.

Kings County Sheriff’s Office says neither the Sheriff’s Office nor the Superior Court will call you and ask for money over missing a jury summons.

They suggest you hang up if you receive a call like this. If you are worried about the call being legitimate they ask to call the Sheriff’s Office directly and ask to speak with a Deputy.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.