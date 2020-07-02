‘The Zoo is open’: Fresno Chaffee Zoo says it is still operating following state-ordered closures

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Following the state mandated order to close indoor operations at restaurants and other businesses in 19 counties – including Fresno, Kings, Merced, Tulare, and Kern counties – Fresno Chaffee Zoo has made it clear that it is still open.
Gov. Newsom’s order on Wednesday specifically included movie theaters, family entertainment centers, and zoos. Fresno Chaffee Zoo clarified on Twitter that the mandate was for indoor areas – which will remain closed.
The state-imposed restrictions are expected to remain in place for at least three weeks.
