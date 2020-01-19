‘The Wise Guy’ wrestles to honor fallen indie wrestler

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – On Saturday, Best of the West Wrestling hosted its first annual Virgil Flynn Memorial Tournament in Fresno.

Indie Pro Wrestler Virgil Flynn III died suddenly in the summer of 2018 due to heart complications.

It was a special night in Fresno for Best of the West Wrestling, honoring one of their own in the first annual Virgil Flynn Memorial Tournament.

For one of Fresno’s best-known indie wrestlers, the night was especially meaningful.

He was just a phenomenal wrestler,” said Nick “The Wise Guy” Ruiz. “He opened the doors up for a lot of the wrestlers, and he gave us the opportunity to perform on a bigger stage. “

Virgil Flynn III suffered a sudden seizure and died on July 18th, 2018.

He was known for his athleticism.

“In the ring, this guy could do a 450 off the top rope,” Mike Rayne, Owner of Best of the West Wrestling. “He was just an incredible athlete.”

And, his famous finishing move.

“He would run around the ring and yell cannonbalL, cannonball and get 10 to 15 feet in the air, and every little kid would yell with him,” said Ruiz and Rayne.

But all who knew him knew that what he did outside of the ring was just as important.

“Virgil was just a fantastic friend, mentor, you think of genuine, it would be Virgil Flynn,” Ruiz said.

“If I had passed away, I know he would do it for me, that he would look after my wife and kids and do everything he can to help them, and I just want to do it back for him.”

