MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera County held its 16th annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony on Tuesday, in which they paid tribute to those who lost their lives in service.

The Memorial Ceremony in Courthouse Park in Madera was to honor the eight Madera County law enforcement officers who sacrificed their lives for others in Madera County – and the 22 fallen California peace officers.

“They pay the ultimate price not for themselves, but for something beyond what they stood for,” said Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue. “It is important for us to gather here each year to pay tribute to those who made that ultimate sacrifice.”

As well as the local law enforcement agencies gathered for the ceremony, the families of the fallen officers paid tribute to their loved ones.

“We don’t ever want to forget the sacrifice that these families had made. The weight of the badge is heavy and a lot of the weight is carried by these families, and no other times are greater than when one of those loved ones is lost in the line of duty, so it’s important that we gather here on these occasions to remember those that we’ve lost,” said Sheriff Pogue.

After honoring the officers whose service has ended, families were able to gather by the Memorial Stones to honor their loved ones.