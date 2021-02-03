The Weeknd adds Fresno stop to 2022 After Hours tour

FILE – The Weeknd attends the Los Angeles Premiere of “Uncut Gems” on December 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for A24)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Weeknd has added a stop at Fresno’s Save Mart Center to his After Hours tour, which begins Jan. 14, 2022, after being rescheduled a second time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fresno date, scheduled for April 27, is part of a tour in support of the album, “After Hours,” which was released in March 2020.

Tickets for The Weeknd’s Save Mart Center stop go on sale Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. PST, according to Ticketmaster.

After Hours Tour 2022 pic.twitter.com/zDEuNfkmPC — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) February 3, 2021

The tour was first set for 2020 but was pushed back to 2021 before having to be rescheduled again because of the coronavirus pandemic, Pitchfork reported.

