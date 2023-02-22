FRESNO, Calif. (KPGE) – Many in the central valley are noticing allergies thanks to the storm. CBS47 sat down with Dr. A.M. Aminian on why the whipping winds are a problem when it comes to our lungs.

“There are different things happening when you have such a strong wind,” said Dr. Aminian with the Allergy Institute.

Dr. Aminian said the wind stirs up dust. Once the person breathes in the air the dust gets trapped inside, irritating the lungs.

“Not only is it not good for people with allergies or asthma to be outdoors but it is not good for anyone because this dust can get into anyone’s lungs and their eyes and their nose,” said Dr. Aminian.

The wind also blows the pollen off the trees, which flares allergies.

Dr. Aminian advises people to stay inside, wear a mask outside to keep dust out of their lungs, take a shower when they get home, keep windows shut, use a nasal rinse, and take their allergy or asthma medications.

Valley Air District Spokesperson Heather Heinks said each day before people head outside, it’s best to check the air quality and plan.

“As part of your daily routine just like you would test the weather. check your air quality so you can protect yourself and plan accordingly,” said Heinks. “So, you don’t find yourself in a unique episode that you find yourself and protect your health.”

The link to the Valley Air District is here.