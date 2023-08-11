FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A vintage sign that has not been seen in Downtown Fresno for years time has finally been uncovered.

The Hotel Fresno signs that were placed above the entrance to the historic building in Downtown Fresno have recently been uncovered.

The vintage signs have not seen the light of day in quite a while. They were previously hidden behind sheets of plywood before the renovation project at the Hotel Fresno began.

The former hotel is being converted into affordable housing. Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias shared pictures online showing the inside of the building during the renovation project, including what the new living spaces will look like.