The victims of the Creek Fire using #CreekFireCause hashtag to appeal for answers

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – It has been nearly five months since the Creek Fire started and many are searching for answers to what caused the largest single fire in California history.

A post on the Cressman’s General Store and Gas Station’s Facebook page with the hashtag #CreekFireCause has been shared nearly 400 times, with almost 650 interactions.

“Trying to start some sort of a dialogue with the public officials. There’s been a real lack of information about the cause of the fire,” said Ty Gillett, the owner of Cressman’s.

More than 850 buildings were lost to the Creek fire, including Cressman’s which was destroyed just days after the fire began on Sep. 4, 2020.

“A lot of people who aren’t involved in it every day have kind of forgotten about it. And we’re up here every single day working hard to try to rebuild this place. So, we’d like to know some answers.”

Investigators say they’re doing all they can.

“Individuals shouldn’t think that we have forgotten about the Creek Fire. We want to know the cause just as much as the member of the public does or anybody else. We have reached out to ask the investigators if there’s any little information that we can give,” Alex Olow, with the Sierra National Forest.

With heavy weather on the way, officials say residents need to be alert at all times.

“Cal Fire understands the challenges and frustration that comes along with this and what we’re trying to do is encourage everybody to stay informed. We don’t want any more property damage and we don’t want any injuries from these upcoming winter storms,” said Seth Brown, Battalion Chief with Fresno County Fire.