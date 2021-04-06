‘The vaccine is our ticket out’: Tulare County moves into orange tier, eases restrictions

TULARE COUNTY, California. (KGPE) – Tulare County businesses are gearing up to move into the state’s less restrictive orange tier.

Among the changes, restaurants can now seat diners at 50% capacity, up from 25% in the red tier.

For businesses that don’t have outdoor seating options like Del Prado, the capacity boost is welcome news. The family-owned restaurant just opened 30 days ago.

“It has been thriving. It’s one of those things we did in a leap of faith, with gumption and we went in with full force and we are lucky to live in a community like Visalia that rallied around us and supported local so it has been great,” said managing partner Noelia Prado.

In the orange tier, amusement parks, family entertainment centers, breweries, distilleries, wineries, and gyms can open indoors at 25% capacity. Movie theaters, places of worship and restaurants N open indoors at 50%. Retail businesses no longer have capacity limits and bars are allowed to operate outdoors without a meal requirement. All safety measures must remain in place.

“I’m pretty pumped that everyone can be at the bar again and talk and co-mingle that’s going to be pretty cool,” said Brewbakers Brewing Company employee, Grace Martinho.

Brewbakers Brewing Co. also serves as a restaurant. Martinho says the atmosphere has been lacking under the restriction.

“I think we take good enough precautions it makes me feel comfortable that everything will be fine, how we had everyone spaced out, it made me feel comfortable working here,” said Martinho.

Tulare County now has the lowest case and test positivity rate since the start of the pandemic. Health officials credit the vaccine.

“They are proven to be safe and effective. We urge the public to get out of this pandemic, the vaccine in our ticket out,” said Carrie Monteiro with the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency.