TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The 31st Tulare County Job Fair returns to the Visalia Convention Center and organizers say they are ready for employees who are seeking a job to come out to the event.

The Tulare Job Fair is said to be a one-stop-shop for job seekers of all backgrounds and experience levels. Whether looking for your first job, a career change or simply exploring your options.

The 31st Annual Tulare County Job Fair is expected to build on the tremendous success of the previous year. Organizers say in 2022 they had nearly 100 employers and welcomed more than 650 job seekers. The 2023 event is said to be poised to surpass these numbers, offering even more opportunities for job seekers and local businesses alike.

Organizers say The Employment Connection of Tulare County will be on-site to provide valuable assistance to job seekers. Whether you need help fine-tuning your resume, practicing your interview skills or simply discussing the participating employers and job openings, their team of professionals will be there to guide in every step of the way. They say to be sure to dress to impress, bring multiple copies of your resume, and be prepared to engage with businesses eager to fill their open positions.

The Tulare County Job Fair will be Oct. 4 from 9 a.m. until noon at the Visalia Convention Center.

For more information visit the Tulare County Jobs.