TULARE, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Tulare County Fair is now open and is ready for all to experience this week.

Organizers from Tulare County Fair say attendees can get great food, live entertainment, balloon making, carnival rides, exhibits, derby, and livestock to experience at the Tulare County Fair.

Tulare County Fair is open from Wednesday to Sunday. Hours vary from Wednesday 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., Thursday and Friday 4:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m., Saturday 2:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m., and ending the fair weekend with Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Tickets for the Tulare County Fair are now on sale and fairground ticket sale organizers say on Friday children 12 and under are free.

The final day of the Tulare County Fair is Sunday.