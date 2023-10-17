FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Get ready to time travel on Saturday at the Time Travelers’ County Fair at Kearney Park in Fresno.

Organizers say the event will transport you to the turn of the 20th Century and give you a chance to engage with the past with historical figures, activities, food, and cultural entertainment.

Fresno Street Eats food trucks, local craft vendors and classic carnival games will be there too – with a wine garden hosted by the Central Valley Wine Growers Association.

The Fresno Fire Department says they will be on hand with free fire safety demos, and a parade around Kearney Mansion will include Takio drummers, Chinese Lion dancers, Mariachis, and Folklorico dancers and free musical entertainment will be provided by Uncle Ephus.

The Time Travelers’ County Fair will be on October 21st from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Kearney Park.

For more information or to purchase your tickets visit the Time Travelers’ County Fair website.