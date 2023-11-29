MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Sheriff of Merced County warned supervisors Tuesday that there are fewer deputies available to respond to and investigate crimes in the county due to a lack of investment from the county.

Sheriff Vern Warnke made an impassioned plea to the Merced County Board of Supervisors for more to be done to combat the lack of staffing. Warnke said the sheriff’s office is down 18 deputies – and another 15 deputies on staff have applied to other agencies.

Warnke added that there are 30 open positions in corrections, with more staff also applying to other agencies, and the county also has no gang enforcement team because they are now filling in for patrol vacancies as well.

Warnke said one of the reasons for the staffing shortage is pay, revealing that a former sergeant is making more money as a deputy in neighboring Stanislaus County, and also cited the state of the sheriff’s office administration building discouraging new staff from applying to work there.

You can view the full statement made by Sheriff Vern Warnke to the Merced County Board of Supervisors below.

Warnke revealed to the Board of Supervisors that he is responding to some calls for service because of the lack of personnel.

YourCentralValley.com has reached out to Merced County for a response to Sheriff Warnke’s comments.