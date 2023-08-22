SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Sequoia Shuttle will be back up and running in the Giant Forest, following the resolution of the worker’s strike against Trandesv, the Sequoia National Park officials announced.

On busy days, officials say the best places to park to see the General Sherman Tree are the large lots at Lodgepole Campground or Wolverton. Ridin the shuttle to the General Sherman Tree avoids a steep trail with stairs, benefiting visitors with children or limited mobility.

For visitors who plan on hiking, the shuttle allows for wonderful one-way hikes directly through the heart of the Giant Forest, such as walking from Crescent Meadow to the Sherman Tree.

Officials say the Moro Rock/Crescent Meadow Road (including Tunnel Log) is closed to visitor vehicles from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on weekends and holidays when the shuttle is operating. If driving a car, they advise you to visit on a weekday or plan to get before 8:00 a.m. or after 7:00 p.m.

The shuttle routes will operate through September 10 from 8:00 a.m. to about 6:00 p.m.