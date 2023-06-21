FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Broadway enthusiasts and theater fanatics will be excited to hear the return of Fresno Lexus Broadway in Fresno event is set to return for the 2024 Broadway season.

“We are so excited to be welcoming another amazing season of Broadway to the Saroyan Theatre,” said Anne Francis, West Coast Vice President of Broadway Across America.

The 2024 Fresno season will include:

Jesus Christ Superstar (Jan. 15 and 16)

Pretty Woman: The Musical (Feb. 12 and 13)

Mean Girls (March 26 and 27)

Disney’s Aladdin (May 1-5)

“Theatre takes you on a journey, and we look forward to experiencing a whole new world in Agrabah, falling in love in Hollywood, grabbing lunch in North Shore High’s cafeteria, and visiting the garden of Gethsemane with our Central Valley audiences,” Francis explained.

While tickets to individual shows are currently unavailable, subscription packages are and start at $155. They include access to the best seats available, priority access to additional tickets, and ticket exchange privileges.

Anyone seeking more information can visit the Broadway in Fresno website.