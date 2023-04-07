FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After some years, Art Hop expanded to the Mural District to get locals acquainted with the north end of Fulton. The night also accompanied a Fresno Grizzlies baseball season kickoff.

Inside Chukchansi Park a full bar, more food trucks, and a live stream of the Fresno Grizzlies season opener from San Jose were held.

In an effort to bring local businesses revenue and introduce visitors, those with stamp cards visited participating businesses and entered to receive a prize after visiting each one.

For local business owner Janella Anguiano, she says while her Latina-owned boutique and nail studio already has a clientele, she’s hoping the expansion will bring her more.

“Hopefully it just brings more people over to this side since this side is not really, like, the side where everyone goes to… just to showcase more of like this area of downtown,” Anguiano said.

As for the President of the Jeffrey Scott Agency Bruce Batti, he says he is hopeful the expansion will bring more business than they received post-Covid and brings more north Fulton businesses cooperating in the future.

“The beauty of downtown is it’s a neighborhood… it’s that relationship-building that’s important… Currently, there are eight of us banded together and I expect that after tonight, we’ll probably be able to add four or five more,” Batti said.

Valley PBS, JSA, CMAC, Fresno Metro Black Chamber, and a few others came together as Mural District Art Hop works to create another destination in downtown Fresno.