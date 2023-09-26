CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The owner of a Clovis gun store said obtaining a Concealed Weapons Permit is not easy.

“They are not just handing these out to everybody,” said Jake Belemjia, owner of the Firing Line.

He said it’s a long and difficult process, complete with background checks, hours of training, and interviews.

“Are almost always law-abiding citizens,” he said. “And if they’re not, they don’t get approved and they don’t get a permit.”

During an interview on Tuesday, he said he couldn’t understand how SB 2 became a law.

“The restrictions are immense,” he said. “They’ve made every place that someone would normally want to carry a concealed weapon a sensitive area.”

The Bill, which goes into effect on Jan. 1 will now have updated rules on where gun owners can carry their weapons.

Certain areas like schools, bars, and public places will be off-limits. Training requirements will also change.

“I’ve seen Gavin Newsome past 23 gun laws,” he said. “I didn’t see him pass a law on the homeless problem. I haven’t seen 23 new laws to deal with California’s budget debt deficit.”