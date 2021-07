Photos provided by the City of Selma Fire Department

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Crews from the Selma Fire Department Thursday saved a kitty from a tight spot.







According to fire crews the kitten had become stuck in a storm drain.

“We are thankful for our recently purchased rescue tools that help us respond to calls like this,” the Selma Fire Department said in a social media post.