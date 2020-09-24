The public can soon view certain Madera County Superior Court proceedings online through Zoom

FILE – In a Friday, May 15, 2020 frame grab from video, attorney Chris Allen, lower left, of the attorney general’s office presents his case before, Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens, upper right, in the case Michigan House of Representatives and Michigan Senate vs. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Lansing, Mich. (Carlos Osorio/Zoom via AP -FILE)

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Madera County Superior Court announced Thursday it will soon allow the public to watch certain court proceedings online through Zoom.

The new service, which starts Oct. 1, aims to enhance “continuing and already available in-person access to the courthouse and court proceedings,” said Adrienne Calip, Court Executive Officer.

The public can request a Zoom link for a proceeding of interest by submitting an online request through the court’s website or through this form. Requests must be received no later than 4 p.m. on the day before the court proceeding.

People who request a Zoom link will receive instructions and conduct expectations from court staff.

Because of the confidential nature of certain court proceedings, officials said public access will not be available for all submitted requests.

Calip said the method in which the court’s justice partners currently receive Zoom links will not change.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.