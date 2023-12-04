TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two crime-fighting dogs from Tulare County have been awarded a prize as California’s top farm dog, the California Farm Bureau announced Monday.

Waylon and Willie are two rescue dogs, a Great Pyrenees and Doberman Pinscher mixed breeds, who helped protect an Exeter farm from crime and earned the $1,000 Grand Prize in the third annual California Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year Contest.

Officials say the two dogs were found as gangly puppies in an impoverished area in Tulare County and ended up in an overpopulated animal shelter then eventually in foster care.

The dogs were said to have helped rescue and protect Zack Stuller’s Exteter ranch of nearly 3,000 acres of row crops, fruit, and nut trees; all of which are a target for criminals. He reportedly had 14 burglaries, one including a truck stolen three times and nine catalytic converters stolen in broad daylight.

Stuller said he had tried everything to deter nighttime thefts from security systems, fences, alarms, and even a night guard. However, after the dogs moved into a heated, insulated doghouse as ‘Ag security personnel’ they completely shut down criminal activity. They have been caught on camera chasing away potential intruders and scanning the landscape from the top of ranch vehicles.

“If you met them, you would probably say there is not an aggressive bone in their body,” Stuller said. “But a bad guy at midnight meeting two, 150-pound dogs standing over six feet tall on their back legs with a bark as loud as a freight train, might be persuaded otherwise.”

While the two dogs, dubbed as “The Outlaw Brothers” have been commemorated for fighting crime, they have also been known to get in on their own mischief. Together they have eaten a bag of dry concrete mix, delivery packages, Halloween candy, and a Fitbit intended to be a Christmas gift.