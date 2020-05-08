The Old Town Clovis Friday Night Farmers Market is back

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLOVIS, California (KGPE/KSEE) — The 2020 Old Town Clovis Farmers Market Season starts Friday night.

The Business Organization of Old Town Clovis “B.O.O.T” said, “The farmers market is returning with Farmers only – with over 20 certified producers providing fresh fruits and vegetables straight from the field into your hands!”

The Farmers Market runs from Friday through Sept. 25, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know