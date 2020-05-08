The Old Town Clovis Friday Night Farmers Market is back

CLOVIS, California (KGPE/KSEE) — The 2020 Old Town Clovis Farmers Market Season starts Friday night.

The Business Organization of Old Town Clovis “B.O.O.T” said, “The farmers market is returning with Farmers only – with over 20 certified producers providing fresh fruits and vegetables straight from the field into your hands!”

The Farmers Market runs from Friday through Sept. 25, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

