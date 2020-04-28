The Old Spaghetti Factory re-opens for pickup and delivery

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Old Spaghetti Factory announced they are now open for service after temporarily suspending operations in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Old Spaghetti Factory said, “We’re thrilled to re-open The Old Spaghetti Factory and renew our commitment of 51 years of serving a quality meal at an affordable price.”
All locations will offer delivery and curbside pick-up.
