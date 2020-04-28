1  of  2
Live Now
Gov. Newsom provides update on state’s response to COVID-19 Coronavirus coverage from around the country | Weekdays at Noon

The Old Spaghetti Factory re-opens for pickup and delivery

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Old Spaghetti Factory announced they are now open for service after temporarily suspending operations in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For other restaurants open in the Valley, go to our Yes, We’re Open page.

The Old Spaghetti Factory said, “We’re thrilled to re-open The Old Spaghetti Factory and renew our commitment of 51 years of serving a quality meal at an affordable price.”

All locations will offer delivery and curbside pick-up.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

For more information, go to their website.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know