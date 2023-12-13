VISALIA, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A Christmas ballet show is coming to the Visalia Fox Theater this holiday season.

Organizers say the traditional Christmas family show, the Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet returns.

Visalia Fox Theater theater officials say those who attend the show will be transported by the magic of acrobatics, larger-than-life puppets, and stunning hand-crafted sets and costumes.

This show will take place on Friday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theater. Doors open at 6 p.m.

For more information about the show, visit the Visalia Fox Theater’s website.

Prices range from $30, $40, $50, $70, $80, $120, and $175. Tickets can be purchased here.