FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – More dogs have been added to the Second Chance Animal Shelter based on a call of dogs in a home needing help, according to the Selma Police Department.

On Dec. 26, the shelter’s Animal Control Officer (ACO) received a call from the Selma Police Department to answer a call for help in a home in Selma. Upon arrival, police say they believed to have seven dogs needing help, but once ACO made their way into the home, they soon realized it was a lot more.

They found 11 small chihuahua mix pups and one female boxer. The dogs were then taken into custody and transported to Second Chance Animal Shelter.

Shelter officials say the pups were scared and were very hungry when they picked them up. The dogs were then cleaned up and fed by the shelter’s staff.

Second Chance Animal Shelter staff says are now back up to 19 dogs counting the new pups. They are available for rescue immediately. Evaluations on all dogs are being conducted and some may be rescued only.

All dogs remaining in the Second Chance Animal Shelter of Selma need a home before 2024.

The Second Chance Animal Shelter of Selma is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and they say their adoption fees are waived, but the adopter must pay for spay/neuter. They are located at 2831 W. Front St in Selma.