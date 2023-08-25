YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The National Parks Service announced they are turning 107 today and inviting the public to celebrate.

Park officials say the National Park Service was created on August 25, 1916, to “preserve unimpaired the natural and cultural resources and values of the National Park System for the enjoyment, education, and inspiration of this and future generations.”

Officials added that over the last hundred-plus years, they’ve grown into more than 400 national parks and many programs that reach communities around the country and even the world.

The National Parks Service says there are several ways to get in on the birthday celebrations:

Visit in person – There are more than 400 national parks of different shapes, sizes, and things to do. Check the calendar below for parks hosting special birthday events.

– There are more than 400 national parks of different shapes, sizes, and things to do. Check the calendar below for parks hosting special birthday events. Follow on social media – Join the birthday fun on social media using #NPSBirthday. Find official National Park Service channels, many of which will have activities special activities, or posts for their birthday.

Park officials say they are also running another promotion throughout August where everyone is invited to share their “park story” and use #YourParkStory to share special connections with certain park places, special memories, accomplishing something they are proud of, or anything meaningful tied to the National Parks.