FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In an effort to turn a learning experience into an environmental impact, kindergarteners at Golden Charter Academy teamed up with the Fresno Chaffee Zoo on Wednesday to help monarch butterflies.

Taf Wilson, a teacher at Golden Charter Academy, says the kindergarten class has been studying the needs of plants and animals and the resources at hand people can use to help.

During their study, the students learned due to human impact, the Western Monarch Butterfly lacks the essential resources necessary to survive. More specifically, they learned about the shortage of native milkweed plants and how essential they are to support the habitats of monarch caterpillars and butterflies.

Ms. Taf says in order to create a solution, the kids had to take matters into their own hands and advocate to make space to support their habitats. They wrote initiatives and spoke to Fresno Chaffee Zoo officials to create a space to plant more native milkweed.

“So our kids actually advocated for this space. They started with our leaders at Golden Charter Academy and then they connected us with the zoo which our kids had to go in front of a panel and explain the importance of having a monarch way station in the zoo and how it will have a helpful impact,” Ms. Taf explained.

After approving their initiative, the Chaffee Zoo made a space for the kindergarteners to plant over 100 milkweed and nectar plants to create the monarch way station.

In this experience, the students learned how little actions can have positive impacts on the environment and living things while also learning to use their voices.

“This is extremely important because they get to advocate at an early age and understand that their voice matters no matter how big or small they are,” Ms. Taf said.

While this taught students many valuable skills, Ms. Taf says she hopes the community can learn from their students’ “Monarch Movement.”

“For the community, we all see and learn that we can actually change and help the Earth,” Wilson expressed.