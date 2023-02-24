FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno woman passed away at the age of 104 earlier this month, but not before securing a legacy that will benefit families in Armenia now and in the future.

Clara Margossian of Fresno passed away on February 7. Her parents and older brother were survivors of the genocide, leaving Armenia for Russia in 1915. Eventually, the family settled in Fresno in the 1940s as Margossian’s father had other friends from the old country that had also settled in the Central Valley.

Despite living in the U.S., a piece of Margossian’s heart was always with her mother’s country. For decades she found comfort at Saint Paul’s Armenian Church in Fresno.

Margossian’s love for Armenia and her heritage was so deep that, with no family left, she made a generous gift of $1 million to Armenia Fund, an organization that provides humanitarian relief to Armenians victimized by the fighting.

According to Armenia Fund, with the money Margossian donated they were able to build new apartments in Gyumri, Armenia that provided housing to families affected by the Artsakh War.

With the news of Margossian’s passing, the Armenia Fund released this statement:

“It was with a heavy heart that we learned about the passing of Ms. Clara Margossian. Ms. Margossian personifies the will and resolve of the Armenian people for survival and prosperity. Her one million dollar donation to Armenia Fund provided housing for the displaced families and families who lost their breadwinners during the Artsakh war. A plaque in her name adorns the wall of the new building. Ms. Margossian‘s name will remain in shiniest pages of our history, highlighting the will of Armenians who give for survival of our people.” Maria Mehranian, Armenia Fund

The apartment building funded by money from Clara Margossian

Even with Clara Margossian’s passing, she will continue to make a difference.

A friend of Margossian told YourCentralValley.com that there were five other projects to be put into motion after her death, including scholarships for students and an orphanage.