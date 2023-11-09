FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Ahead of Veteran’s Day World War II hero and Central Valley native Rodger Jensen speaks about his experience putting his life on the line for his country.

Jensen is one of only about 119,000 World War II veterans still alive and spoke about how his crew was behind the final bombing in what is known as “The Last Mission” of World War II.

“I am not a hero, but I performed my duty,” Jensen said.

Rodger Jensen at 103 years old is as humble as he is sharp. His long life tied to the Central Valley is deeply rooted in family, agriculture, and philanthropy.

Born on a ranch in Parlier and raised in Selma, Rodger was a star football player for the Selma Bears and went on to play at Fresno State. Football taught him the importance of teamwork, lessons that would serve him well for the rest of his life.

Like so many others, after the attack on Pearl Harbor, Rodger Jensen, 22 years old, newly married to his Fresno State sweetheart, Margaret, with a newborn son at home, enlisted in the army in 1942.

With boots on the ground, his dream was in the air. That dream as a pilot took flight when he was accepted into the Air Force. He eventually landed on a team with the 315 Bomb Wing and was off to Guam.

“Our group mission overall was to eliminate the fuel system of Japan, the storage and processing that was our goal,” Jensen explained.

And that is what they did, up and down gasoline alley. Rodger was behind the controls of more than a dozen missions; each, a grueling 13-hour round trip from Guam.

With each mission came a harrowing story of survival. On one of them, their B-29 Bomber was hit and badly damaged. Doing everything to keep the plane in the air, Jensen and crew barely made it to a base on Iwo Jima.

“We called in our problem and they said fine you can come in here, but everything is dark… we are under air raid… and it’s raining like hell here… so we can’t light up the runway for you, but what we can do is light up some of the lights along the border in your final approach… we made the landing… it was real nice to get down on the ground,” Jensen said with a chuckle.

Before he knew it he was back in the air and onto the next mission. No time to reflect on the fact they were nearly killed.

“You couldn’t think too much about it because you would get too emotional and that would dissipate your effectiveness as a pilot I think,” he expressed.

Then came August 14 what went down in history as “The Final Mission.” Rodger and his crew lined up in the number two position ready to take off when would you believe— they ran into engine trouble. Forced to abort, repairs were made but the team was left wondering— What now?

“We asked, what do we do? And they said it’s up to you. You can go or you can stay, it’s up to you to decide and we decided to join the rest of the group and that was the reason our crew was the last to drop a bomb on the target was because we had a plan that went haywire temporarily,” Jensen explained.

“It was within about 30 minutes to an hour after we dropped our bomb that they message was received that WW2 was over and we had received unconditional surrender from our enemy,” Jensen said.

But that did not mean he and his crew were out of danger. While many planes refueled in Iwo Jima, they believed they had enough gas to make the 16-hour flight back to Guam.

“Our flight engineers said we can make it and we did,” Jensen said.” it was close enough [laughs] We actually did have one engine cough out as we were taxing back to our stand after landing, so we didn’t have much fuel left.”

From Guam Rodger Jensen was headed home— another 17 hours before he could reunite with his family eagerly awaiting his return at Major Field in Sacramento.

“It was a very big thing for him to come back and go with my mother and meet him in Sacramento. When they flew back to the States at Major Field and to sit in the pilot’s seat. My first human memory is sitting in his seat,” Jensen recalled.

An unforgettable moment burned into Jensen’s son, Doug’s memory. An admiration of his father that would build an incredible bond for many decades to come.

He also saw from the air the mushroom cloud of the second Atomic bomb “Little Boy.” He said he knew that was a sign that this war was coming to an end.

Rodger spoke of his impact on his country, but his story does not stop there. He also spoke about how he created jobs in AG here in the Central Valley and his incredible gift to Fresno State that will help generations to come.