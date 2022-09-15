FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The Valley Animal Center is postponing its upcoming concert fundraiser event “Bark-in-the-Bark” due to low ticket sales.

The shelter issued a statement Thursday revealing that it needs more than $250,000 to make it through the end of the year. So far the Valley Animal Center says it has raised $100,000 and is focusing on fundraising.

The “Bark-in-the-Park” concert that was supposed to take place on Sept. 24. Instead it has been postponed indefinitely while the shelter navigates what it calls a “very difficult time.”

Valley Animal Center Executive Director Rob Piccolo said the best thing to do right now is focus on raising funds.

“It’s possible that a lot of people are more willing to donate what little they have to spare. Perhaps purchasing a $15 ticket may not be the best option for them at this time. We understand and appreciate every donation, no matter how small.”

Event coordinators say they hope to bring the concert back next year.

Anyone interested in making an online donation may head to valleyanimal.org.