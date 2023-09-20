(STACKER) — College isn’t for everyone – despite what today’s youth may hear from the adults in their lives. From the moment they arrive freshman year, today’s high school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, and coaches.
While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields—something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.
The median wage for high school diploma recipients is about $809 a week—higher than those without a diploma ($626), but well below the median for bachelor’s degree holders ($1,334). But many jobs without college degree requirements still pay decent wages. Some even pay better than jobs reserved for degree earners.
Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the 50 highest-paying jobs in Fresno that don’t require higher education. Professions that listed a high school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary nondegree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs are ranked by their annual median salaries as of May 2022.
This story features data reporting and writing by Paxtyn Merten and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 366 metros.
50. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers
- Median annual wage: $60,460- Median hourly wage: $29.07- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 210 people (0.52 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
49. Photographers
- Median annual wage: $60,590- Median hourly wage: $29.13- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 90 people (0.23 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
48. Massage therapists
- Median annual wage: $60,620- Median hourly wage: $29.14- Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award- Total employment: 210 people (0.53 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
47. Insurance sales agents
- Median annual wage: $61,010- Median hourly wage: $29.33- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 1,070 people (2.68 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
46. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers
- Median annual wage: $61,300- Median hourly wage: $29.47- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 3,040 people (7.65 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
45. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers
- Median annual wage: $61,690- Median hourly wage: $29.66- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 1,420 people (3.56 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
44. Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses
- Median annual wage: $61,740- Median hourly wage: $29.68- Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award- Total employment: 1,800 people (4.51 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
43. Crossing guards and flaggers
- Median annual wage: $62,150- Median hourly wage: $29.88- Education required: No formal educational credential- Total employment: 150 people (0.37 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training
42. Chefs and head cooks
- Median annual wage: $62,550- Median hourly wage: $30.07- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 320 people (0.8 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
41. Paving, surfacing, and tamping equipment operators
- Median annual wage: $63,040- Median hourly wage: $30.31- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 40 people (0.1 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
40. Firefighters
- Median annual wage: $63,520- Median hourly wage: $30.54- Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award- Total employment: 860 people (2.16 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training
39. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines
- Median annual wage: $63,550- Median hourly wage: $30.55- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 410 people (1.04 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training
38. Stationary engineers and boiler operators
- Median annual wage: $63,640- Median hourly wage: $30.59- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 150 people (0.38 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training
37. Public safety telecommunicators
- Median annual wage: $63,850- Median hourly wage: $30.70- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 260 people (0.64 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
36. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay
- Median annual wage: $63,900- Median hourly wage: $30.72- Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award- Total employment: 30 people (0.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
35. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products
- Median annual wage: $64,230- Median hourly wage: $30.88- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 2,760 people (6.95 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
34. Sheet metal workers
- Median annual wage: $64,560- Median hourly wage: $31.04- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 310 people (0.79 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship
33. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators
- Median annual wage: $65,320- Median hourly wage: $31.40- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 420 people (1.06 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training
32. Surgical technologists
- Median annual wage: $65,490- Median hourly wage: $31.49- Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award- Total employment: 290 people (0.73 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
31. First-line supervisors of protective service workers, all other
- Median annual wage: $65,680- Median hourly wage: $31.58- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 50 people (0.12 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
30. Psychiatric technicians
- Median annual wage: $65,690- Median hourly wage: $31.58- Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award- Total employment: 570 people (1.42 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training
29. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants
- Median annual wage: $66,020- Median hourly wage: $31.74- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 830 people (2.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
28. Bus drivers, transit and intercity
- Median annual wage: $66,040- Median hourly wage: $31.75- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 340 people (0.86 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
27. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers
- Median annual wage: $66,130- Median hourly wage: $31.79- Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award- Total employment: 410 people (1.02 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
26. Healthcare practitioners and technical workers, all other
- Median annual wage: $67,140- Median hourly wage: $32.28- Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award- Total employment: 70 people (0.18 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
25. Farm labor contractors
- Median annual wage: $68,630- Median hourly wage: $32.99- Education required: No formal educational credential- Total employment: 30 people (0.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training
24. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians
- Median annual wage: $69,530- Median hourly wage: $33.43- Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award- Total employment: 260 people (0.66 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
23. Real estate sales agents
- Median annual wage: $70,030- Median hourly wage: $33.67- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 300 people (0.75 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
22. Transportation inspectors
- Median annual wage: $70,780- Median hourly wage: $34.03- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 60 people (0.15 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
21. Correctional officers and jailers
- Median annual wage: $73,420- Median hourly wage: $35.30- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 1,410 people (3.54 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
20. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators
- Median annual wage: $75,030- Median hourly wage: $36.07- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 600 people (1.51 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training
19. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers
- Median annual wage: $76,220- Median hourly wage: $36.65- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 1,200 people (3.02 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
18. Title examiners, abstractors, and searchers
- Median annual wage: $76,570- Median hourly wage: $36.81- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 80 people (0.2 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
17. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
- Median annual wage: $77,850- Median hourly wage: $37.43- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 1,570 people (3.96 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
16. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers
- Median annual wage: $78,210- Median hourly wage: $37.60- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 400 people (1.0 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
15. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators
- Median annual wage: $78,800- Median hourly wage: $37.89- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 900 people (2.26 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
14. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment
- Median annual wage: $79,080- Median hourly wage: $38.02- Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award- Total employment: 140 people (0.35 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training
13. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers
- Median annual wage: $82,350- Median hourly wage: $39.59- Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award- Total employment: 100 people (0.25 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
12. Construction and building inspectors
- Median annual wage: $83,370- Median hourly wage: $40.08- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 280 people (0.69 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
11. Commercial pilots
- Median annual wage: $89,450- Median hourly wage: Not available- Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award- Total employment: 80 people (0.2 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
10. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door
- Median annual wage: $91,060- Median hourly wage: $43.78- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 130 people (0.32 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
9. Telecommunications line installers and repairers
- Median annual wage: $92,260- Median hourly wage: $44.36- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 220 people (0.56 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training
8. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers
- Median annual wage: $94,280- Median hourly wage: $45.33- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 100 people (0.25 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
7. Police and sheriff’s patrol officers
- Median annual wage: $94,830- Median hourly wage: $45.59- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 1,830 people (4.6 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
6. Detectives and criminal investigators
- Median annual wage: $98,090- Median hourly wage: $47.16- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 320 people (0.79 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
5. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
- Median annual wage: $100,170- Median hourly wage: $48.16- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: Not available- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
4. Electrical power-line installers and repairers
- Median annual wage: $103,940- Median hourly wage: $49.97- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 160 people (0.4 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training
3. First-line supervisors of correctional officers
- Median annual wage: $112,440- Median hourly wage: $54.06- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 150 people (0.39 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
2. First-line supervisors of police and detectives
- Median annual wage: $128,650- Median hourly wage: $61.85- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 130 people (0.32 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
1. Power plant operators
- Median annual wage: $134,610- Median hourly wage: $64.71- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 140 people (0.35 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training