(STACKER) — College isn’t for everyone – despite what today’s youth may hear from the adults in their lives. From the moment they arrive freshman year, today’s high school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, and coaches.

While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields—something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.

The median wage for high school diploma recipients is about $809 a week—higher than those without a diploma ($626), but well below the median for bachelor’s degree holders ($1,334). But many jobs without college degree requirements still pay decent wages. Some even pay better than jobs reserved for degree earners.

Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the 50 highest-paying jobs in Fresno that don’t require higher education. Professions that listed a high school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary nondegree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs are ranked by their annual median salaries as of May 2022.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs in Fresno that don’t require a college degree.

This story features data reporting and writing by Paxtyn Merten and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 366 metros.

50. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers

Median annual wage: $60,460- Median hourly wage: $29.07- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 210 people (0.52 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

49. Photographers

Median annual wage: $60,590- Median hourly wage: $29.13- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 90 people (0.23 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

48. Massage therapists

Median annual wage: $60,620- Median hourly wage: $29.14- Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award- Total employment: 210 people (0.53 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

47. Insurance sales agents

Median annual wage: $61,010- Median hourly wage: $29.33- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 1,070 people (2.68 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

46. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Median annual wage: $61,300- Median hourly wage: $29.47- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 3,040 people (7.65 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

45. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Median annual wage: $61,690- Median hourly wage: $29.66- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 1,420 people (3.56 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

44. Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses

Median annual wage: $61,740- Median hourly wage: $29.68- Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award- Total employment: 1,800 people (4.51 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

43. Crossing guards and flaggers

Median annual wage: $62,150- Median hourly wage: $29.88- Education required: No formal educational credential- Total employment: 150 people (0.37 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

42. Chefs and head cooks

Median annual wage: $62,550- Median hourly wage: $30.07- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 320 people (0.8 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

41. Paving, surfacing, and tamping equipment operators

Median annual wage: $63,040- Median hourly wage: $30.31- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 40 people (0.1 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

40. Firefighters

Median annual wage: $63,520- Median hourly wage: $30.54- Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award- Total employment: 860 people (2.16 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

39. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Median annual wage: $63,550- Median hourly wage: $30.55- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 410 people (1.04 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

38. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

Median annual wage: $63,640- Median hourly wage: $30.59- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 150 people (0.38 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

37. Public safety telecommunicators

Median annual wage: $63,850- Median hourly wage: $30.70- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 260 people (0.64 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

36. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay

Median annual wage: $63,900- Median hourly wage: $30.72- Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award- Total employment: 30 people (0.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

35. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Median annual wage: $64,230- Median hourly wage: $30.88- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 2,760 people (6.95 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

34. Sheet metal workers

Median annual wage: $64,560- Median hourly wage: $31.04- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 310 people (0.79 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

33. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators

Median annual wage: $65,320- Median hourly wage: $31.40- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 420 people (1.06 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

32. Surgical technologists

Median annual wage: $65,490- Median hourly wage: $31.49- Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award- Total employment: 290 people (0.73 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

31. First-line supervisors of protective service workers, all other

Median annual wage: $65,680- Median hourly wage: $31.58- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 50 people (0.12 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

30. Psychiatric technicians

Median annual wage: $65,690- Median hourly wage: $31.58- Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award- Total employment: 570 people (1.42 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

29. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Median annual wage: $66,020- Median hourly wage: $31.74- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 830 people (2.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

28. Bus drivers, transit and intercity

Median annual wage: $66,040- Median hourly wage: $31.75- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 340 people (0.86 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

27. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers

Median annual wage: $66,130- Median hourly wage: $31.79- Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award- Total employment: 410 people (1.02 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

26. Healthcare practitioners and technical workers, all other

Median annual wage: $67,140- Median hourly wage: $32.28- Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award- Total employment: 70 people (0.18 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

25. Farm labor contractors

Median annual wage: $68,630- Median hourly wage: $32.99- Education required: No formal educational credential- Total employment: 30 people (0.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

24. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians

Median annual wage: $69,530- Median hourly wage: $33.43- Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award- Total employment: 260 people (0.66 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

23. Real estate sales agents

Median annual wage: $70,030- Median hourly wage: $33.67- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 300 people (0.75 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

22. Transportation inspectors

Median annual wage: $70,780- Median hourly wage: $34.03- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 60 people (0.15 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

21. Correctional officers and jailers

Median annual wage: $73,420- Median hourly wage: $35.30- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 1,410 people (3.54 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

20. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Median annual wage: $75,030- Median hourly wage: $36.07- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 600 people (1.51 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

19. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Median annual wage: $76,220- Median hourly wage: $36.65- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 1,200 people (3.02 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

18. Title examiners, abstractors, and searchers

Median annual wage: $76,570- Median hourly wage: $36.81- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 80 people (0.2 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

17. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Median annual wage: $77,850- Median hourly wage: $37.43- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 1,570 people (3.96 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

16. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Median annual wage: $78,210- Median hourly wage: $37.60- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 400 people (1.0 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

15. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

Median annual wage: $78,800- Median hourly wage: $37.89- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 900 people (2.26 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

14. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment

Median annual wage: $79,080- Median hourly wage: $38.02- Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award- Total employment: 140 people (0.35 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

13. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

Median annual wage: $82,350- Median hourly wage: $39.59- Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award- Total employment: 100 people (0.25 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

12. Construction and building inspectors

Median annual wage: $83,370- Median hourly wage: $40.08- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 280 people (0.69 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

11. Commercial pilots

Median annual wage: $89,450- Median hourly wage: Not available- Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award- Total employment: 80 people (0.2 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

10. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

Median annual wage: $91,060- Median hourly wage: $43.78- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 130 people (0.32 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

9. Telecommunications line installers and repairers

Median annual wage: $92,260- Median hourly wage: $44.36- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 220 people (0.56 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

8. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers

Median annual wage: $94,280- Median hourly wage: $45.33- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 100 people (0.25 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

7. Police and sheriff’s patrol officers

Median annual wage: $94,830- Median hourly wage: $45.59- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 1,830 people (4.6 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

6. Detectives and criminal investigators

Median annual wage: $98,090- Median hourly wage: $47.16- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 320 people (0.79 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

5. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Median annual wage: $100,170- Median hourly wage: $48.16- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: Not available- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

4. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Median annual wage: $103,940- Median hourly wage: $49.97- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 160 people (0.4 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

3. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Median annual wage: $112,440- Median hourly wage: $54.06- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 150 people (0.39 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

2. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Median annual wage: $128,650- Median hourly wage: $61.85- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 130 people (0.32 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

1. Power plant operators