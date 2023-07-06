FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Hello Kitty Cafe truck is rolling back into Fresno for one day this weekend and is showcasing some new merchandise for fans.

On Saturday, July 8, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be at Fresno Fashion Fair in the Outdoor Village by Michael Kors.

Officials with the cafe truck say fans of Hello Kitty can look forward to edible goodies and limited-edition merch, including:

New Hello Kitty Cafe Hoodie

New Hello Kitty Cafe Cup Plush

New Hello Kitty Cafe T-Shirt

Hello Kitty Cafe Glass Mug

Hello Kitty Cafe Lunchbox

Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Tote

Stainless Hello Kitty Cafe Rainbow Thermos

Hand-Decorated Cookie Sets

Officials also added that the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck accepts only credit or debit cards as a form of payment and that no cash will be accepted.

The Fresno stop is part of the 2023 Hello Kitty Cafe Truck tour.

Following the Fresno stop, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will continue its 2023 West Coast tour with a stop in San Jose on July 25.