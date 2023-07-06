FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Hello Kitty Cafe truck is rolling back into Fresno for one day this weekend and is showcasing some new merchandise for fans.
On Saturday, July 8, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be at Fresno Fashion Fair in the Outdoor Village by Michael Kors.
Officials with the cafe truck say fans of Hello Kitty can look forward to edible goodies and limited-edition merch, including:
- New Hello Kitty Cafe Hoodie
- New Hello Kitty Cafe Cup Plush
- New Hello Kitty Cafe T-Shirt
- Hello Kitty Cafe Glass Mug
- Hello Kitty Cafe Lunchbox
- Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Tote
- Stainless Hello Kitty Cafe Rainbow Thermos
- Hand-Decorated Cookie Sets
Officials also added that the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck accepts only credit or debit cards as a form of payment and that no cash will be accepted.
The Fresno stop is part of the 2023 Hello Kitty Cafe Truck tour.
Following the Fresno stop, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will continue its 2023 West Coast tour with a stop in San Jose on July 25.