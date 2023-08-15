PLANADA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Months after the floods that devastated the small north valley town of Planada, there are some signs of progress and recovery on Tuesday.

The Planada Community Center is back open after floods forced the much-needed gathering place to close.

“This is the heart of Planada,” community volunteer Alicia Rodriguez said.

She said she and many others cannot wait to get back inside the center. She describes the center as being a vital aspect of the community.

Even during the floods in January, the center was crucial. Volunteers and Merced County workers passed out cases of water to people forced from their homes.

Meanwhile, the inside was flooded, just like most of the town. Now a ribbon sits on the center’s sign, welcoming people in.

“This is the most accessible place for all the residents, you’ll see them walking here, this is the place to have everything at the community center. This is bringing back what we lost, some of the things we lost,” Rodriguez said.

She said for months, they have had to host events outdoors in the brutal heat or at other locations, which she said was too far for those without a car to walk to.

Merced County Supervisor Josh Pedrozo said it took a mix of county and state money to get the center back up and running. The total cost of the project was $414,736.

“This is a community that’s very important to Merced County. The majority of the people here are hard workers, many work in the fields,” Pedrozo said.

And while the community center opening back up is a step towards normalcy and shows progress, many who lost all of their belongings and are living in damaged homes from the flood still need help.

And because of this, Assemblymember Esmeralda Soria says $20 million is on the way to Planada later this year.

“Infrastructure investments, folks to be able to repair their homes, if they’re backed up on you know, their rent or house payment because of the flooding, many of them also at the same time also lost work during that time,” Soria said.

Some services still have not come back to the area. People said they have to go to Merced to go to the post office. However, they say the fire station opened back up just last week.