FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Whether you’re driving, trick or treating or chaperoning on Halloween night, police officers in the Central Valley have a few things they want you to keep in mind.

“Try to go in a well-lit area, try to plan your route with your child…always lower speed when there’s that potential for a hazard,” said Fresno Police Officer John Belli.

Research says Halloween is the most dangerous night for pedestrians in the U.S. every year. Officers want drivers to lower their speed limit and pay close attention to the roads.

“Cars are parked on the outside of the road…kids pop out from between them really quick, wanting to run across the street with pictures of candy bars in their heads. Drivers really have to slow down, take that extra second, make sure they’re looking out for those distractions,” said Officer Richard Ashcraft with Clovis Police Department.

For pedestrians, Officer Belli suggests staying on sidewalks, trick or treating in familiar areas and bringing a flashlight too.

“Have good reflective tape…maybe glowsticks?”

Parents are also being warned to be aware of possible dangers in the candy kids are collecting.

“Right now, my biggest fear is how fentanyl and methamphetamine are being colorized and candy-ized – I guess you could say,” said Officer Ashcraft.

He advises trick-or-treaters to avoid treats that aren’t wrapped and have parents do a quick run-through of their bags before they dig in.