FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – Thousands of dollars of prize money is on the line in Fresno County on Saturday with a premiere barbeque competition being held in Kearney Park.

Over 2,000 guests are expected to attend the Great Kearney BBQ Smoke Out, which will feature BBQ, side dishes and desserts showcasing the best of the Central Valley. All participants will be in competition for a prize of $8,000 awarded over four categories and a Grand Champion.

CBS47’s Brian Dorman will be the emcee at the event.

As well as seeing the grill masters at work, visitors can also take part in beer and wine tasting and see live music inside Kearney Park.

Tickets are only available at the gate. An adult ticket with BBQ and beer/wine tastes is $35, an adult ticket with only BBQ tastes is $30, a child ticket with only BBQ tastes is $20, and an admission-only ticket is $15.

The gates open at 11:00 a.m. and close at 9:00 p.m. More information can be found here.